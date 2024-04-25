Experience a hero’s triumphant journey and harness cosmic powers in actor, Abubakar Salim’s, action-adventure game.

April 25, 2024

“Tales of Kenzera: ZAU.”
"Tales of Kenzera: ZAU."

Electronic Arts and Surgent Studios are welcoming adventurers to embark on a coming-of-age story of perseverance in “Tales of Kenzera: ZAU,” available on PlayStation5, Xbox Series X | S, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store and EA app. Set against a tapestry of Bantu culture-inspired environments and lore, “Tales of Kenzera: ZAU” guides players through a Metroidvania-inspired journey exploring the love between a father and son, self-discovery, resilience and finding courage within oneself after loss. 

“‘Tales of Kenzera: ZAU’ is a culmination of years of dedication and exploration, and telling Zau’s story has been a vulnerable and unforgettable creative endeavor,” says Abubakar Salim, founder, Surgent Studios. “Video games are an incredible storytelling medium that have the power to transport players to new realms and evoke powerful emotions through both new and familiar experiences; bringing Zau’s story to life made me feel closer to my late father, and honoring our memories together through this powerful medium has been an absolute blessing. We’re so thrilled to finally share ‘Tales of Kenzera: ZAU’ with the world and hope that players will find as much inspiration, excitement and healing in the game as we did in bringing it to life.” 

In “Tales of Kenzera: ZAU,” players step into the shoes of Zau, a warrior-shaman grappling with profound loss as he endeavors to resurrect his father from the clutches of death. Guided by Kalunga, the God of Death, Zau navigates mystical 2.5D realms, striving to harness the cosmic powers of the sun and the moon. 

“Like everyone who meets Abu, I was struck by his passion for storytelling, his conviction in building his studio and their debut title, ‘Tales of Kenzera: ZAU,’” says Jeff Gamon, general manager, Electronic Arts Partners. “Surgent Studios has created a challenging and vibrant platformer with a resonant story of strength and bravery. We believe that this brilliant EA Originals title will strike an emotional chord for many players.” 

