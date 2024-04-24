Collection of digital stickers and cards based on the cult classic IP is now on Quiddi.

'Rocky Horror Show' content on Samsung phones, Bare Tree Media
Bare Tree Media, a global digital publisher of licensed IPs, Interfishnet and Golden Goose have teamed up to offer “Rocky Horror Show” content across popular digital platforms worldwide.  

The recently released series of “Rocky Horror Show” digital collectible stickers and cards on the Quidd digital collectibles platform, and Bare Tree Media will launch mobile messaging stickers in the Apple Store and mobile themes and messaging stickers in the Samsung Galaxy Shop in coming months. 

“Our designers are jumping to the left, stepping to the right and letting their imaginations run wild as we create digital content based on the ‘Rocky Horror Show,’” says Robert Ferrari, president, Bare Tree Media. 

“‘The Rocky Horror Show’ has been at the forefront of modern technology since the introduction of the sonic transducer,” says Adam Bass, director, Golden Goose. “We know fans are going to love getting their digital hands on this latest collection.”  

Read more about:

Bare Tree MediaGolden GooseGlobal

About the Author(s)

