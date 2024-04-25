The emoji company, in partnership with UNIS Technology, has announced the development of emoji-branded entertainment centers, under the brand name, emojiplanet. This strategic initiative, brokered by WildBrain CPLG, aims to establish The emoji company as a global leader in the growing family entertainment industry.

Launch plans include an initial rollout of emojiplanet flagship locations in the U.S., Canada and China, and subsequent expansion worldwide.

Visitors to emojiplanet will have the chance to play emoji-themed arcade games and crane machines, experience social media-worthy moments throughout the center and be given the opportunity to win or purchase exclusive emoji-branded merchandise.

“We are excited to create physical spaces where families can engage with the emoji brand in an interactive and fun-filled environment,” says Marco Huesges, chief executive officer, founder, The emoji company GmbH.

“Our collaboration with emoji – the iconic brand is a significant milestone,” says Steven Tan, general manager, UNIS. “Through emojiplanet Arcade Centers, we're not only delivering a unique experience but also a vibrant platform for fans to immerse themselves in the world of the emoji brand like never before."