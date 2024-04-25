emojiplanet centers are set to offer fans of the emoji brand an immersive experience.

License Global

April 25, 2024

1 Min Read
emojiplanet entrance.
emojiplanet entrance.emoji

The emoji company, in partnership with UNIS Technology, has announced the development of emoji-branded entertainment centers, under the brand name, emojiplanet. This strategic initiative, brokered by WildBrain CPLG, aims to establish The emoji company as a global leader in the growing family entertainment industry.

Launch plans include an initial rollout of emojiplanet flagship locations in the U.S., Canada and China, and subsequent expansion worldwide.

Visitors to emojiplanet will have the chance to play emoji-themed arcade games and crane machines, experience social media-worthy moments throughout the center and be given the opportunity to win or purchase exclusive emoji-branded merchandise.

“We are excited to create physical spaces where families can engage with the emoji brand in an interactive and fun-filled environment,” says Marco Huesges, chief executive officer, founder, The emoji company GmbH.

“Our collaboration with emoji – the iconic brand is a significant milestone,” says Steven Tan, general manager, UNIS. “Through emojiplanet Arcade Centers, we're not only delivering a unique experience but also a vibrant platform for fans to immerse themselves in the world of the emoji brand like never before."

Read more about:

EmojiThe Emoji CompanyWildBrain CPLGGlobal

About the Author(s)

License Global

License Global

License Global is the leading news source for the brand licensing industry, delivering award-winning editorial content including news, trends, analysis, and special reports about the global consumer product and retail marketplace.

Through its print edition, website, daily e-newsletter and event publications, License Global reaches more than 150,000 executives and professionals in all major markets. The magazine also serves as the official publication for the sector’s trade events, which include Licensing Expo, Brand Licensing Europe, Licensing Expo Japan, Licensing Expo Shanghai and the Licensing Leadership Summit.

Subscribe for updates directly into your inbox.

 

 

 

See more from License Global
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry Article
Join 62,000+ members. Yes, it's completely free.

You May Also Like

Latest News

Editor's Choice

Characters outside ExCeL London at BLE 2023, License Global
Brand Licensing Europe
Over 150 Exhibitors Confirmed for Brand Licensing Europe 2024 with Five Months to Go
Over 150 Exhibitors Confirmed for Brand Licensing Europe 2024 with Five Months to Go

Apr 24, 2024

Mo Willems with his Are You Big? book
Publishing
Mo Willems on Bringing Stories and Franchises to Life in New Ways
Mo Willems on Bringing Stories and Franchises to Life in New Ways

Apr 23, 2024

Top Global Licensors logo, License Global
Licensing Resources
Submit for the Top Global Licensors Report 2024
Submit for the Top Global Licensors Report 2024

Apr 8, 2024

Sponsored Content

Polaroid Camera
Sponsored Content
How Licensees Can Win Nostalgia Properties in a Competitive Market
How Licensees Can Win Nostalgia Properties in a Competitive Market

Apr 22, 2024

Sponsored Content
License to Win: Transforming into a Star Licensee
License to Win: Transforming into a Star Licensee

Apr 1, 2024

Bioworld logo
Sponsored Content
Bioworld: Continuing to Innovate in 2024
Bioworld: Continuing to Innovate in 2024

Apr 1, 2024

May 21 - May 23, 2024
The meeting place for the global licensing industry.
Find out more