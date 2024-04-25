Nex and Hasbro have announced an expansion of their collaboration to launch a suite of interactive family games, exclusively for the award-winning Nex Playground console.

Building on the success of the “Peppa Pig: Jump & Giggle” Game launch on Nex Playground last year, Nex and Hasbro are deepening their relationship to transform family board games such as “Hungry Hungry Hippos,” “Connect 4” and “Candyland.”

“Hungry Hungry Hippos: Move n’ Munch” is the first in the suite of Hasbro games to launch. Using proprietary AI motion-tracking technology developed by Nex, players use their whole bodies to jump, squat and wave their arms to help the Hippos chomp the fruit they love. Up to four participants can play simultaneously.

“Nex Playground is a groundbreaking product that brings families together all over the world,” says Eugene Evans, senior vice president, digital strategy and licensing, Hasbro and Wizards of the Coast. “This is the perfect platform to provide healthy and fun new ways to engage with our beloved brands like never before. This innovative collaboration with Nex further demonstrates our strategy to grow our digital games portfolio through licensing and internal development. From ‘Peppa Pig’ to Dungeons & Dragons, we are always on the lookout for studios that share our creative vision and passion for bringing our brands to life.”

Two additional titles based on “Connect 4” and “Candyland” board games will be released later this year. Each title will put a new spin on the original strategy game by introducing a throwing mechanic, which adds an element of hand-eye coordination.

“Hasbro and Nex broke new ground with the ‘Peppa Pig: Jump & Giggle’ motion game and we are thrilled to deepen our relationship,” says David Lee, co-founder, chief executive officer, Nex. “Tapping into parents’ nostalgia, we’re excited to use Nex technology to bring a whole-new level of interactivity to Hasbro’s classic games, enabling kids and adults to enjoy them in entirely new ways.”

The new collection of Hasbro games will be progressively released on Nex Playground from April and will be included in the Play Pass content subscription bundle.