Hasbro has announced two new Monopoly versions, Monopoly: House of the Dragon Edition, in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, and Monopoly: Disney Stitch Edition.

The releases coincide with the forthcoming Season 2 of the HBO Original drama series “House of the Dragon,” set to premiere June 16 and the upcoming Disney movie release.

Monopoly players can choose their unique tokens and be immersed in the world of “House of the Dragon” and “Lilo & Stitch,” and travel around the themed boards, trying to claim as many properties as possible until the last player – after everyone else has gone bankrupt – wins.

Monopoly: Disney Stitch Edition

Properties are replaced by Stitch’s favorite activities, such as Hula Show and Chillax and beach rentals. First, each player chooses a unique Stitch token, then they move around the board, trying to claim as many activities and beach rentals as possible.

Monopoly: House of the Dragon Edition

A civil war is raging to claim the most powerful seat in the Seven Kingdoms. Players pledge loyalty to a house by choosing one of six themed golden tokens, then move around the board to travel through Westeros and across the Narrow Sea to Essos and take control of strongholds, lands and bays.

The editions are available for preorder now.