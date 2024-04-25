The winners of The B&LLAs 2024 were announced at a glittering awards event, held at the Royal Lancaster London.

Hosted by Cally Beaton, the brand licensing community’s annual get-together was attended by some 400 retailers, licensees and brand owners

The grand finale of the awards ceremony was the Brand Ambassador Award, which was presented to Louise French, senior vice president, business development and operations, Beanstalk, for her continued contribution to this dynamic sector.

The winners of the B&LLAs 2024 are:

The B&LLAs Rising Star Award (sponsored by Licensing International): Oliver Gilding, exclusive brands manager, Iceland Foods

Product Award Categories

Best Brand Licensed Fashion Accessories or Lifestyle Product or Range (sponsored by Lisle Licensing): Mr Potato Head Collection from Anya Hindmarch

Best Brand Licensed Food or Beverage Product or Range (sponsored by Sanderson Design Group): Nadiya x Schwartz Recipe Kits and Seasonings from McCormack & Company

Best Brand Licensed Health & Beauty Product or Range (sponsored by Country Living/House Beautiful): Hawaiian Tropic Tropi-cool Cooling Mists Collection from Designer Parfums

Best Brand Licensed Adult Apparel Product or Range (sponsored by Sara Miller London): Coca-Cola Motosports Collection for Primark from Brand Alliance

Best Brand Licensed Gifting Product or Range (sponsored by The National Gallery): Keith Haring Collection from Caran d’Ache

Best Brand Licensed Homewares, Kitchen & Tabletop Product or Range (sponsored by Natural History Museum): Morris & Co Tableware from Spode

Best Brand Licensed Children’s Product or Range (sponsored by Start Licensing): Laura Ashley SS23 Collection for Mamas & Papas

Best Brand Licensed Electrical &/or DIY Products or Range (sponsored by Golden Goose): Laura Ashley China Rose Appliances from MY VQ

Best Brand Licensed Home Décor Product or Range (sponsored by Pink Key Licensing): Natural History Museum Collection from Dunelm

Inspired Innovation Brand Licensed Product or Range Award (sponsored by CAA Brand Management): House Beautiful Fitted Bedroom Furniture Collection from Homebase

The Sustainability Brand Licensed Product or Range Award (sponsored by Products of Change): Van Gogh Museum Sneaker Collection from Cariuma

Retail Awards Categories

Best Fashion Retailer of Licensed Brands (sponsored by Beanstalk): Primark

Best Department Store or Mixed Retailer of Licensed Brands (sponsored by Metrostar): Boots

Best Supermarket of Licensed Brands (sponsored by The Smiley Company): Iceland

Best Specialist Retailer of Licensed Brands (sponsored by Brandgenuity): DFS

Property Award Categories

Best Licensed Heritage or Institution Brand (sponsored by Brand Licensing Europe): Van Gogh Museum

Best Licensed Lifestyle Brand (sponsored by Spring Fair): House Beautiful

Best Licensed Design-led Lifestyle Brand (sponsored by Poetic Brands): Laura Ashley

Best Licensed Food or Beverage Brand (sponsored by London Stationery Show): Baileys

Best Licensed Fashion or Talent Brand (sponsored by Seminal): Sara Miller London

Brand Licensing Ambassador of the Year 2024 (sponsored by Brandcomply.com/Octane 5) Louise French, senior vice president, business development and operations, Beanstalk