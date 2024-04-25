Asembl has brought together Chupa Chups with Hismile for a sugar-free toothpaste range.

Available on Hismile’s website and in Australian retailers, Coles and Chemist Warehouse, starting May 13, the range, which has been developed with ingredients to support a healthier smile and improve oral wellness includes Strawberry Cream, Choco Vanilla and Cola-inspired flavors.

The first licensed Chupa Chups toothpaste in Australia includes Hismile’s Fluoride+ formula, which has been formulated for its anti-cavity, anti-plaque and anti-gingivitis benefits, as well as to help reduce bad bacteria in the mouth.

Known for its Fluoride+ sugar-free formula, Hismile is backed by science, and driven by the belief that smile care can, and should, be both effective and safe,” says Marta Ballesteros, global licensing manager, Perfetti Van Melle. “We are pleased to be coming together with Hismile for this delightful range of sugar-free toothpastes, which aim to make teeth brushing a forever-fun, positive and enjoyable experience for Australians by introducing the incredible flavors of Chupa Chups.”

“We’re extremely excited to partner with Chupa Chups to provide a range that is not only delicious, but sugar-free and scientifically proven to improve your oral health,” says Justin Gaggino, general manager, Hismile. “These three new flavors, paired with the iconic Chupa Chups flavors of the same name, are a delicious addition to our ever-expanding range of toothpastes that are not only exciting, but encourage healthy brushing habits across the globe.”

“When it came to developing a toothpaste range for Chupa Chups in Australia, we wanted a partner that stood by and was backed by science, and one that used expert formulations to treat teeth and promote total oral health,” says Justin Watson, managing director, Asembl. “Hismile’s scientifically proven Fluoride+ formula coupled with its anti-cavity, anti-plaque and anti-gingivitis benefits was exactly what we had been looking for in a toothpaste brand that together with Chupa Chups will make brushing teeth forever fun for Australians.”