Three footwear styles are hitting the market.
April 25, 2024
The Joester Loria Group has brokered a deal between Corona Extra and footwear brand, HEYDUDE, for a limited-edition collection of footwear.
“The Corona Extra x HEYDUDE footwear collaboration perfectly captures the essence of both brands’ chill lifestyle,” says Debra Joester, president, The Joester Loria Group. “The collection features iconic Corona design elements and colorways and the marketing will engage both brands’ loyalists with an innovative, multimedia campaign.”
The HEYDUDE x Corona collection includes the classic Wally (Navy/White) and Wendy (Natural White) silhouettes and HEYDUDE’s new court-style sneaker, the Hudson. All styles will be available online and select retailers starting May 1.
