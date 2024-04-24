Finnish lifestyle design house, Marimekko, and global apparel retailer, Uniqlo, will launch a new limited-edition collaboration collection in May. The collection consists of simple and comfortable Uniqlo pieces and Marimekko’s timeless archive patterns, which showcase the brand’s art of printmaking.

The Uniqlo x Marimekko summer 2024 limited-edition collection includes items for all ages from women to children and babies. The assortment offers an array of dresses, T-shirts and skirts. The line also features matching accessories, including popular, round mini shoulder bags in different Marimekko prints.

“The overarching theme for this collection is the idea of a joyful summer picnic with friends and family,” says Rebekka Bay, chief creative director, Marimekko. “We are excited to bring some of our iconic archive prints to this colorful selection of Uniqlo’s easy summer dresses, matching accessories and more. Each item reflects the bold and optimistic lifestyle philosophy that Marimekko’s print design is known for. Our earlier collaborations with Uniqlo have given us the opportunity to share Marimekko’s art of printmaking to a wide, global audience, and therefore we are excited to continue working together.”

“We are delighted to collaborate with Marimekko once again this summer,” says Yukihiro Katsuta, head, research and development, Uniqlo. “The Marimekko prints feature patterns that are inspired by nature. For this collection we chose a selection of prints that would be perfect for the seasons when the sun is shining. The latest lineup includes items for women and girls as well as babies. I hope everyone enjoys the Uniqlo x Marimekko collection for the sunny and cheerful season ahead.”

The collection includes Marimekko’s patterns fit for summer from three decades: 1950s, 1960s and 1970s. Melooni (melon) and Ruukku (pot for flowers) by Maija Isola, Pentti Rinta’s wavy Lirinä (the sound of gurgling water) and minimalistic Asema (station) Demeter print from the 1970s by Katsuji Wakisaka and adding the final touch to the collection is Vuokko Eskolin-Nurmesniemi's striped classic Galleria (gallery).

Limited-edition Uniqlo x Marimekko summer 2024 collaboration collection will be available in Uniqlo stores and at Uniqlo.com globally.