In time for summer, L.L.Bean is teaming up with swimwear brand, Summersalt, to launch a new collection of swimwear, cover-ups and summer-ready gear and accessories inspired by a shared love of summer and adventure.

Each piece was co-designed with a shared focus on enhancing customers’ summer experiences and giving them the confidence to dive in and enjoy the restorative power of time outside. This partnership allows both brands to expand their reach and footprint in the market.

“For 112 years, L.L.Bean has outfitted customers for outdoor adventures of all kinds,” says Stephen Smith, president, chief executive officer, L.L.Bean. “While many of our most well-known products were created to brave cold climates, the summer season continues to be a pivotal growth area for our business. We embarked on a partnership with Summersalt to expand our swimwear category, combining their expertise in fit and multi-generational design with our deep heritage in outdoor goods. Together, our teams have created an expansive collection of swimwear, apparel, hard goods and accessories for the entire family. We hope our customers enjoy this collection as they experience the restorative power of time outside this summer.”

Inflatable stand-up paddleboard from the LL Bean x Summersalt.

“Collaborations are at the heart of Summersalt’s growth strategy, and partnering with the iconic American brand, L.L.Bean, has been at the top of our list since our founding,” says Lori Coulter, co-founder, chief executive officer, Summersalt. “Our combined skill sets and like-minded values have enabled us to develop a collection with universal appeal that meets the preferences of women and families across generations. In a first for Summersalt, this collaboration extends beyond swimwear and cover-ups to include summer essentials such as hats, sandals, towels, beach chairs and even a stand-up paddleboard, along with the iconic L.L.Bean x Summersalt Boat and Tote. There truly is something for every member of the family in this collection.”

The collaboration is available in four distinct color collections – Sea Urchin & White Sand (Black & White), Calypso & Deep Sea (Blue), Sea Foam & Harbor (Teal) and Strawberry (Pink) – and includes four limited-edition prints created especially for this collaboration.

Rounding out the collaboration are matching accessories, including hats, beach chairs and towels, water bottles, sandals, inflatable stand-up paddleboards and a Boat and Tote in exclusive colorways.