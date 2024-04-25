New Black Panther Tonie is part of the tonie Spidey and His Amazing Friends collection.

License Global

April 25, 2024

1 Min Read
Black Panther tonie.
Black Panther tonie.tonies

Black Panther is joining the tonies universe. In time for National Superhero Day, tonies, the original screen-free audio entertainment system for young children, is bringing the power of Wakanda to its Spidey and His Amazing Friends collection with the new Black Panther Tonie.  

When placed on top of a Toniebox, the Black Panther Tonie figure plays different songs and tells the story of Black Panther uniting with Spidey and Spin, as they save the day from Green Goblin spreading his super stinky Goblin Gas. 

The new Black Panther Tonie launches on Amazon and Us.tonies.com on April 29.  

  

 

Read more about:

ToniesBlack PantherGlobal

About the Author(s)

License Global

License Global

License Global is the leading news source for the brand licensing industry, delivering award-winning editorial content including news, trends, analysis, and special reports about the global consumer product and retail marketplace.

Through its print edition, website, daily e-newsletter and event publications, License Global reaches more than 150,000 executives and professionals in all major markets. The magazine also serves as the official publication for the sector’s trade events, which include Licensing Expo, Brand Licensing Europe, Licensing Expo Japan, Licensing Expo Shanghai and the Licensing Leadership Summit.

Subscribe for updates directly into your inbox.

 

 

 

See more from License Global
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry Article
Join 62,000+ members. Yes, it's completely free.

You May Also Like

Latest News

Editor's Choice

Characters outside ExCeL London at BLE 2023, License Global
Brand Licensing Europe
Over 150 Exhibitors Confirmed for Brand Licensing Europe 2024 with Five Months to Go
Over 150 Exhibitors Confirmed for Brand Licensing Europe 2024 with Five Months to Go

Apr 24, 2024

Mo Willems with his Are You Big? book
Publishing
Mo Willems on Bringing Stories and Franchises to Life in New Ways
Mo Willems on Bringing Stories and Franchises to Life in New Ways

Apr 23, 2024

Top Global Licensors logo, License Global
Licensing Resources
Submit for the Top Global Licensors Report 2024
Submit for the Top Global Licensors Report 2024

Apr 8, 2024

Sponsored Content

Polaroid Camera
Sponsored Content
How Licensees Can Win Nostalgia Properties in a Competitive Market
How Licensees Can Win Nostalgia Properties in a Competitive Market

Apr 22, 2024

Sponsored Content
License to Win: Transforming into a Star Licensee
License to Win: Transforming into a Star Licensee

Apr 1, 2024

Bioworld logo
Sponsored Content
Bioworld: Continuing to Innovate in 2024
Bioworld: Continuing to Innovate in 2024

Apr 1, 2024

May 21 - May 23, 2024
The meeting place for the global licensing industry.
Find out more