Black Panther is joining the tonies universe. In time for National Superhero Day, tonies, the original screen-free audio entertainment system for young children, is bringing the power of Wakanda to its Spidey and His Amazing Friends collection with the new Black Panther Tonie.

When placed on top of a Toniebox, the Black Panther Tonie figure plays different songs and tells the story of Black Panther uniting with Spidey and Spin, as they save the day from Green Goblin spreading his super stinky Goblin Gas.

The new Black Panther Tonie launches on Amazon and Us.tonies.com on April 29.