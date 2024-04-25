Licensing International has announced the 2024 Hall of Fame inductees. The Hall of Fame and Rising Star Awards honor executives’ legacies, bodies of work and unique contributions to the global brand licensing community.

This year’s inductees are Joseph Kaminkow, chief innovation officer, Pixie Dust at Aristocrat; Maca Rotter, president, chief executive officer, La Panadería Licensing and Marketing and Stu Seltzer, president, The Seltzer Licensing Group.

In addition to celebrating Kaminkow, Rotter and Seltzer’s accomplishments, this event will honor their leadership within the industry by raising funds for the Licensing International Foundation scholarship program. The program grants scholarships to deserving individuals around the world who are interested in a career in brand licensing.

Kaminkow’s career began when he started his own game development company, Logical Highs. He soon joined Williams Electronics where he quickly rose to prominence when he secured licensing rights from NASA that led to Williams’ 1984 game, “Space Shuttle.”

Noticing a resurgence in pinball games in the mid-1980s, Kaminkow and Gary Stern founded Data East Pinball, where he quickly leveraged his talent at securing valuable licenses into a flurry of pinballs. He was then recruited by International Game Technology to revolutionize slot machines through the extensive use of licensed titles, including Wheel of Fortune, Elvis and Sex and the City.

Kaminkow went on to found Spooky Cool Labs in Chicago, where he developed an online “Wizard of Oz” city builder, before the company was acquired by Zynga. Kaminkow developed the successful “Hit It Rich” online social slot before leaving Zynga in 2022 to devote himself full-time to Aristocrat Technologies, where he expanded his efforts to bring pop-culture icons to life on the casino floor. Kaminkow resides in Las Vegas with his wife Benita.

Rotter has more than 25 years of experience in marketing, branding and licensing. Often referred to as the Queen of Licensing in Mexico, she has achieved great success in founding, developing and expanding domestic and international markets by implementing innovative and strategic approaches. Rotter has demonstrated strength in wholesale and retail distribution strategies and extensive expertise in business turnarounds within highly competitive markets, particularly underdeveloped ones. To establish a legacy and set a standard in the industry for the Hispanic community, Rotter authored the first and only Spanish-language book about consumer products structure and business models in 2014. The second edition was released in 2017 when she and Jessica Juseppe, her partner of 20 years, founded La Panadería. Rotter served as the first Latin woman on Licensing International’s board of directors and founded the Licensing Association chapter in Mexico. She has served as an expert speaker and consultant in the U.S., Hong Kong, Korea, Spain, France, Brazil, Colombia and Mexico.

Seltzer is the president of Seltzer Licensing Group, a global agency he has guided for over 25 years. The group is renowned for its comprehensive expertise in brand licensing, partnership marketing and strategic alliances.

His understanding of the licensing field and adept negotiation skills were honed through pivotal roles at organizations such as Yves Saint Laurent and the DC Comics division at Warner Bros. His strategic insights have driven substantial returns on marketing investments for clients, including Unilever, Scotts Miracle-Gro and the American Red Cross.

In academia, Seltzer has contributed significantly as an award-winning professor at New York University, where he has taught a course on brand licensing to undergraduates for over 20 years.

Seltzer’s enthusiasm is evident in his presence at industry trade shows, where he is known for his tireless energy and his company’s entertaining video recaps.

These licensing icons will be honored at the 2024 Hall of Fame and Rising Star Awards in New York City on Dec. 4. The event, which will take place at Gotham Hall, will also spotlight rising talent currently making strides in the licensing industry. The Rising Star program recognizes young professionals from around the world who have been nominated by their peers for their passion for and contributions to the global brand licensing industry. The 2024 Rising Star recipients will be announced later this year.

“There is so much to celebrate at this year’s Hall of Fame and Rising Star Awards,” says Maura Regan, president, Licensing International. “We are honoring three licensing veterans who have contributed so much to our industry and also to our community. Their decades of innovation and creativity have helped to push the business forward, and I can’t wait to see what Joe, Maca and Stu do next.”

“This event is also an opportunity to shine a spotlight on gifted newcomers,” says Veronica Hart, industry executive, incoming chair, Licensing International, and co-chair of the committee responsible for Licensing International’s Hall of Fame. “It’s crucial for the global brand licensing industry to connect with and support the next generation of licensing executives, and we are thrilled to celebrate 2024’s Rising Stars.”