Brand intends to increase and broaden a customized product portfolio for the Italian and Spanish markets.

License Global

April 25, 2024

1 Min Read
Anta Sportiva.
Anta Sportiva.Bburago

The Bburago Italia company, with its flagship brand, Bburago, known for scale reproductions of automotive models, is entering the world of licensing.  

The firm opened its latest Italian branch, Bburago Italia Srl, in January to increase and broaden a customized product portfolio for the Italian and Spanish markets.  

“With a history spanning decades, Bburago has become an iconic symbol of childhood for multiple generations,” says Paola Gravati, chief operating officer, BBurago Italia. “The Bburago brand evokes a sense of nostalgia, triggering memories of happy moments of childhood that allows the brand to transcend time. Together with ETS Licensing, we are developing licensing projects also involving the retailer.” 

"We will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Bburago brand with a series of outstanding initiatives,” says Andrea Anelli, general manager, Bburago Italia. “We partnered with SPD of Milano, the first polytechnic school of design in Italy, by asking 30 students, attending the Master of Car & Transportation Design, to work on the design of the iconic car of the brand, to be used as a licensing image. It is crucial that our partners understand the DNA of the brand and reinterpret it properly. We have also worked on a style guide that is very representative of the historical path of the brand, aiming at a cross-generational target.” 

The May Cheong Group is a manufacturer of the die-cast brands, Maisto and Polistil and Bburago.  The Bburago brand, founded in 1974 was acquired by The May Cheong Group from Italian company Bburago S.P.A.in 2006. 

Read more about:

Europe

About the Author(s)

License Global

License Global

License Global is the leading news source for the brand licensing industry, delivering award-winning editorial content including news, trends, analysis, and special reports about the global consumer product and retail marketplace.

Through its print edition, website, daily e-newsletter and event publications, License Global reaches more than 150,000 executives and professionals in all major markets. The magazine also serves as the official publication for the sector’s trade events, which include Licensing Expo, Brand Licensing Europe, Licensing Expo Japan, Licensing Expo Shanghai and the Licensing Leadership Summit.

Subscribe for updates directly into your inbox.

 

 

 

See more from License Global
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry Article
Join 62,000+ members. Yes, it's completely free.

You May Also Like

Latest News

Editor's Choice

Characters outside ExCeL London at BLE 2023, License Global
Brand Licensing Europe
Over 150 Exhibitors Confirmed for Brand Licensing Europe 2024 with Five Months to Go
Over 150 Exhibitors Confirmed for Brand Licensing Europe 2024 with Five Months to Go

Apr 24, 2024

Mo Willems with his Are You Big? book
Publishing
Mo Willems on Bringing Stories and Franchises to Life in New Ways
Mo Willems on Bringing Stories and Franchises to Life in New Ways

Apr 23, 2024

Top Global Licensors logo, License Global
Licensing Resources
Submit for the Top Global Licensors Report 2024
Submit for the Top Global Licensors Report 2024

Apr 8, 2024

Sponsored Content

Polaroid Camera
Sponsored Content
How Licensees Can Win Nostalgia Properties in a Competitive Market
How Licensees Can Win Nostalgia Properties in a Competitive Market

Apr 22, 2024

Sponsored Content
License to Win: Transforming into a Star Licensee
License to Win: Transforming into a Star Licensee

Apr 1, 2024

Bioworld logo
Sponsored Content
Bioworld: Continuing to Innovate in 2024
Bioworld: Continuing to Innovate in 2024

Apr 1, 2024

May 21 - May 23, 2024
The meeting place for the global licensing industry.
Find out more