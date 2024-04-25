The Bburago Italia company, with its flagship brand, Bburago, known for scale reproductions of automotive models, is entering the world of licensing.

The firm opened its latest Italian branch, Bburago Italia Srl, in January to increase and broaden a customized product portfolio for the Italian and Spanish markets.

“With a history spanning decades, Bburago has become an iconic symbol of childhood for multiple generations,” says Paola Gravati, chief operating officer, BBurago Italia. “The Bburago brand evokes a sense of nostalgia, triggering memories of happy moments of childhood that allows the brand to transcend time. Together with ETS Licensing, we are developing licensing projects also involving the retailer.”

"We will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Bburago brand with a series of outstanding initiatives,” says Andrea Anelli, general manager, Bburago Italia. “We partnered with SPD of Milano, the first polytechnic school of design in Italy, by asking 30 students, attending the Master of Car & Transportation Design, to work on the design of the iconic car of the brand, to be used as a licensing image. It is crucial that our partners understand the DNA of the brand and reinterpret it properly. We have also worked on a style guide that is very representative of the historical path of the brand, aiming at a cross-generational target.”

The May Cheong Group is a manufacturer of the die-cast brands, Maisto and Polistil and Bburago. The Bburago brand, founded in 1974 was acquired by The May Cheong Group from Italian company Bburago S.P.A.in 2006.