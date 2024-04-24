Colorful capsule continues to explore how colors affect our surroundings, interiors and mood.

License Global

April 24, 2024

2 Min Read
Zesty & Fresh homewares.
Zesty & Fresh homewares. H&M

H&M Home has presented a new bright, color-infused capsule featuring Pantone. This second collection presents two palettes, Zesty & Fresh and Sweet & Juicy, playing with the idea of flavor, taste and hues. The collection is focused on food serving and food storage – from serving bowls and placemats to footed trays and more – and fragrant, scented candles in an array of colors. 

For Sweet & Juicy, the two colorways include a spicy red and strong orange. Zesty & Fresh shades include revitalizing green, a lime and bright yellow, bringing about freshness and crispness.  

“The vitality of color is essential to the effect it has on our emotions, senses and how easily it transforms our living spaces with just a lick of paint,” says Evelina Kravaev-Söderberg, head, design and creative, H&M Home. “The new H&M Home Pantone capsule collection continues to play with the notions of this, but this time circles around the kitchen table. For this second edition, we have explored the connection between food, taste and color. Perhaps you strictly favor the freshness of green and yellow, or simply want to mix it up adding the spice of red and orange as well. The choice is yours. We hope this collection featuring specifically curated Pantone shades will make for a bright addition to our customers’ table settings.”   

The H&M Home x Pantone collection of keepsake interior objects aims to inject color into dining and living spaces. The collection includes small and larger square-shaped plates, two sizes of serving bowls. Smaller and ornamental collection items include a four-pack of coasters and jars, available in two sizes: small and medium. Other decorative objects include a footed bowl and a classic vase. A plethora of scented candles is available in a variety of shades.  

H&M Home x Pantone will be available in select stores and at Hm.com/home starting April 25. 

Read more about:

H&MPantoneGlobal

About the Author(s)

License Global

License Global

License Global is the leading news source for the brand licensing industry, delivering award-winning editorial content including news, trends, analysis, and special reports about the global consumer product and retail marketplace.

Through its print edition, website, daily e-newsletter and event publications, License Global reaches more than 150,000 executives and professionals in all major markets. The magazine also serves as the official publication for the sector’s trade events, which include Licensing Expo, Brand Licensing Europe, Licensing Expo Japan, Licensing Expo Shanghai and the Licensing Leadership Summit.

Subscribe for updates directly into your inbox.

 

 

 

See more from License Global
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry Article
Join 62,000+ members. Yes, it's completely free.

You May Also Like

Latest News

Editor's Choice

Characters outside ExCeL London at BLE 2023, License Global
Brand Licensing Europe
Over 150 Exhibitors Confirmed for Brand Licensing Europe 2024 with Five Months to Go
Over 150 Exhibitors Confirmed for Brand Licensing Europe 2024 with Five Months to Go

Apr 24, 2024

Mo Willems with his Are You Big? book
Publishing
Mo Willems on Bringing Stories and Franchises to Life in New Ways
Mo Willems on Bringing Stories and Franchises to Life in New Ways

Apr 23, 2024

Top Global Licensors logo, License Global
Licensing Resources
Submit for the Top Global Licensors Report 2024
Submit for the Top Global Licensors Report 2024

Apr 8, 2024

Sponsored Content

Polaroid Camera
Sponsored Content
How Licensees Can Win Nostalgia Properties in a Competitive Market
How Licensees Can Win Nostalgia Properties in a Competitive Market

Apr 22, 2024

Sponsored Content
License to Win: Transforming into a Star Licensee
License to Win: Transforming into a Star Licensee

Apr 1, 2024

Bioworld logo
Sponsored Content
Bioworld: Continuing to Innovate in 2024
Bioworld: Continuing to Innovate in 2024

Apr 1, 2024

May 21 - May 23, 2024
The meeting place for the global licensing industry.
Find out more