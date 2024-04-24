H&M Home has presented a new bright, color-infused capsule featuring Pantone. This second collection presents two palettes, Zesty & Fresh and Sweet & Juicy, playing with the idea of flavor, taste and hues. The collection is focused on food serving and food storage – from serving bowls and placemats to footed trays and more – and fragrant, scented candles in an array of colors.

For Sweet & Juicy, the two colorways include a spicy red and strong orange. Zesty & Fresh shades include revitalizing green, a lime and bright yellow, bringing about freshness and crispness.

“The vitality of color is essential to the effect it has on our emotions, senses and how easily it transforms our living spaces with just a lick of paint,” says Evelina Kravaev-Söderberg, head, design and creative, H&M Home. “The new H&M Home Pantone capsule collection continues to play with the notions of this, but this time circles around the kitchen table. For this second edition, we have explored the connection between food, taste and color. Perhaps you strictly favor the freshness of green and yellow, or simply want to mix it up adding the spice of red and orange as well. The choice is yours. We hope this collection featuring specifically curated Pantone shades will make for a bright addition to our customers’ table settings.”

The H&M Home x Pantone collection of keepsake interior objects aims to inject color into dining and living spaces. The collection includes small and larger square-shaped plates, two sizes of serving bowls. Smaller and ornamental collection items include a four-pack of coasters and jars, available in two sizes: small and medium. Other decorative objects include a footed bowl and a classic vase. A plethora of scented candles is available in a variety of shades.

H&M Home x Pantone will be available in select stores and at Hm.com/home starting April 25.