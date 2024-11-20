New CMO Named for Another Axiom

Jake Zim, a veteran digital marketing and VR business executive, has been named chief marketing officer of Another Axiom, the VR gaming company behind “Gorilla Tag.”

In his new role, Zim will oversee expanded marketing, licensing opportunities, location-based entertainment and franchise extensions including film and TV, for the growing company.

“’Gorilla Tag’ is one of the most valuable unsigned IPs in the world and it is primed with a massive audience who are ready for creative licensing extensions of all kinds,” says Zim. “Playing ‘Gorilla Tag’ with my kids, it was immediately clear that this game has caught lightning in a bottle. On meeting Lemming, I discovered that was no accident; he and the team at Another Axiom have built a new model for human connection in VR games. When I saw how deeply engaged millions of people are with this game, I knew I had to be a part of this company. Leading the marketing and IP efforts of a brand that connects so powerfully and is so relevant to so many people is an entertainment marketer's dream.”

Created by Kerestell Smith – known to “Gorilla Tag” players worldwide as Lemming – the game has earned over $100 million in revenue, engaging over 12 million lifetime players, with three million current monthly active and one million daily active users. The hashtag #gorillatag has over 10 billion views on TikTok and it was the first game to pass 100,000 reviews on the Meta Quest store.

“There are few executives who have the depth of entertainment marketing experience, the breadth of contacts and connections, and the love for virtual reality that can match Jake’s,” says Kerestell Smith, founder and chief creative officer, Another Axiom. “In fact, I can’t think of any. Jake immediately connected with our team and Another Axiom’s ethos that ‘to make fun you have to have fun.’ This is a perfect match of company and executive – a win-win where we could present the right opportunity for the right person at the right time. We’re hugely excited about developing our beloved brand beyond VR with Jake in charge.”

Prior to Zim’s hire, the company explored limited, proof-of-concept merchandising. In March, Another Axiom offered a plushie campaign tied to an in-game item. Three additional premium items followed in September. The campaign was a multimillion-dollar success, and with demand being, what Another Axiom calls “clearly ripe,” Zim has moved quickly to expand the program through the holidays with a new line of apparel available for order on Black Friday. With a holiday plan secured, Zim will now focus on developing the merchandising program at scale.

In addition to expanding “Gorilla Tag’s” reach into these new arenas, Zim will also oversee all marketing as the game extends to new platforms. This includes the marketing of Orion Drift, the next social VR game from Another Axiom that is currently available in early access.

Zim joins Another Axiom from Sony Pictures Entertainment, where he created the studio’s VR games publishing department from the ground up, overseeing VR games with the studio’s IP, including “Ghostbusters,” “Zombieland,” “Groundhog Day,” “Angry Birds,” “Starship Troopers,” “Jumanji” and “Spider-Man.” He first joined Sony Pictures in 2011 as senior vice president, digital marketing, working on the studio’s digital creative campaigns on several hit franchises, including “Men in Black,” James Bond and Spider-Man. Prior to that, he was vice president, digital marketing at 20th Century Fox. He began his career as director, digital marketing, Lionsgate.