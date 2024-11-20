Hot Wheels: Race Off+” Mobile Game Coming to Apple Arcade
New game launches Dec. 5.
November 20, 2024
Automotive mobile game developer, Hutch, and global toy and family entertainment company, Mattel, are partnering to bring back “Hot Wheels: Race Off+.”
“Hot Wheels Race Off+” will launch on Apple Arcade, Apple’s gaming subscription service with unlimited access to a collection of over 200 games.
Inspired by Hot Wheels, “Hot Wheels: Race Off+” allows players to collect and upgrade Hot Wheels cars, race across 60+ tracks and compete for the best time on Game Center leaderboards for each track.
“Hot Wheels: Race Off+” will be launching on Apple Arcade on Dec. 5.
