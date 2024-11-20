Hot Wheels: Race Off+” Mobile Game Coming to Apple Arcade

Automotive mobile game developer, Hutch, and global toy and family entertainment company, Mattel, are partnering to bring back “Hot Wheels: Race Off+.”

“Hot Wheels Race Off+” will launch on Apple Arcade, Apple’s gaming subscription service with unlimited access to a collection of over 200 games.

Inspired by Hot Wheels, “Hot Wheels: Race Off+” allows players to collect and upgrade Hot Wheels cars, race across 60+ tracks and compete for the best time on Game Center leaderboards for each track.

“Hot Wheels: Race Off+” will be launching on Apple Arcade on Dec. 5.