Wyncor to Launch Miraball Line at Carrefour Stores

Wyncor, a global toy company, has signed an agreement with Carrefour to launch Wyncor’s extensive line of patented Miraball toys at the retail stores across Europe in September.

Miraball is a collectible toy featuring two “Little and Legendary” surprises. Utilizing new patented technology, the 2.75-inch diameter colorful blind pack ball reveals three secrets. Beneath the wrap is a vibrantly painted metal dangler ball. When opened, a large hidden plushy charm expands to over 4 inches in diameter, thanks to the innovation of ultra-shrinkable memory foam plush.

Carrefour will carry the complete range of Miraball toys featuring some of the world’s most popular brands, including Paramount’s “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” and “SpongeBob SquarePants,” Spin Master’s “PAW Patrol,” Hasbro’s “Peppa Pig,” “My Little Pony,” “Transformers” and Monopoly; Miraculous Corp’s “Miraculous” and emoji, with eight collectible balls for each brand. The launch will be backed by an impressive month-long TV advertising campaign on TF1 that will run three times daily during weekends.

The Miraball first made its retail debut across 20 markets in fall 2023. In the U.S., the Miraball was available at Target, Fred Meyer and Meijer stores, and online at Amazon, with over 2 million units sold globally in the first few months. Consumer demand for the new toy led to Wyncor securing licensing rights for multiple top-tier brands.

“As a new toy company with a mission to offer speed and flexibility to retailers and partners, best-in-class product development for alignment with partners’ IP content and premium quality and innovative products to consumers, we couldn’t be more excited that our first patented product, the Miraball, has been an astounding success,” says Julian Jacob, chief executive officer, Wyncor. “With our brand-new line of Miraball toys featuring some of the world’s most in-demand brands, we are delighted to work with Carrefour to bring this innovative toy line to fans across Europe starting from September.”