Surge Brands Appointed Global Licensing Agent for the Crazy Aaron’s Brand

Surge Brands has announced its appointment as the global licensing agent for Crazy Aaron’s, known for its product lines Thinking Putty, Land of Dough and Slime Charmers. Celebrating its 25th anniversary last year, Crazy Aaron’s has captivated fans of all ages with its fidget toys that fuse creativity, play and discovery.

Surge Brands will lead the development of a worldwide licensing and retail program aimed at expanding Crazy Aaron’s presence across diverse product categories. The focus will be on leveraging its flagship products to engage new audiences in key markets with an initial focus on new products in the arts and crafts, apparel, candy, soda, bedding and toy categories.

“Millennials, who make up a significant portion of Crazy Aaron’s shoppers and are parents of our core audience of kids aged six to 13, are a key focus for our initial licensing strategy,” says Ari Freedman, vice president, Surge Brands. “This demographic is highly influenced by social media, which is central to Crazy Aaron’s marketing strategy. We will leverage this influence to drive engagement and retail purchase.”

“The creativity and sensory appeal of Crazy Aaron’s products lends themselves perfectly to other consumer products categories like apparel, toys, food, home décor and beyond,” says Aaron Muderick, founder, president, Crazy Aarons. “Together with Surge Licensing, we’re excited to bring that same sense of wonder, playfulness, and discovery to new product offerings, deepening fans’ connection to the Crazy Aaron’s experience.”

