Formula 1 Full LEGO Range Revealed

New products will launch in 2025, in time to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Formula 1.

License Global, Content Editor

November 22, 2024

Formula 1 LEGO range.
Formula 1 LEGO range.F1

Formula 1 and the LEGO Group have unveiled their brand-new range of LEGO sets following the announcement of a multi-year partnership earlier this year. 

Launching in early 2025, the products feature all ten Formula 1 teams and include LEGO DUPLO, LEGO CITY, LEGO Speed Champions and LEGO Collectibles sets for builders. Each set is packed with intricate details to allow fans of all ages to bring their imaginations to life and immerse themselves in the Formula 1 world from the comfort of their homes. 

Fans of all ages can build their favorite teams’ cars with the new LEGO Speed Champions and put themselves in the driving seat with the LEGO minifigure. The cars come with Pirelli slick tire compounds and authentic team liveries replicating the 2024 cars seen on the track. The LEGO Collectibles range allows fans to collect, build, display, and play out thrilling races with ten teams in miniature form, along with the addition of the Formula 1 and F1 Academy branded show cars. 

The new LEGO DUPLO Town F1 Team Race Cars & Drivers set will ignite the youngest fans’ love of racing and includes all the essentials for a Grand Prix weekend, such as ten buildable racing cars, three LEGO DUPLO brick drivers, the starting grid, and a podium. Young fans can customize their build to represent any of the Formula 1 teams’ liveries. The set will also include additional pieces to build unique modifications and assemble the ultimate Formula 1 race car to win the LEGO trophy. 

Finally, the LEGO City F1 range, which consists of six different sets, will also enable fans to build up to the ultimate Grand Prix weekend as they recreate the Formula 1 Paddock, crafting everything from the transportation trucks to the team garages and trying their hand at mastering race scenarios, including lights out and high-pressure pit stops. 

The products unveiled at the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix 2024 mark the first step in a multi-year collaboration between Formula 1 and the LEGO Group. As part of their partnership, the LEGO Group will also bring “Build the Thrill” activities on and off track to bring Formula 1 and LEGO fans closer to the drama and excitement of Formula 1. 

“Formula 1 and the LEGO Group are proud to unveil the first product range of our partnership,” says Emily Prazer, Chief Commercial Officer, Formula 1. “This fantastic range caters to our entire fan base, with each set celebrating a crucial element and the intricate details of the world of Formula 1, from the pitstops and team garages to the car itself. We share our fans’ excitement to see this special partnership come to life and I cannot wait for fans to start building.” 

“This range of products combine the drama of Formula 1 with the creativity, fun and endless opportunities of the LEGO brick,” says Julia Goldin, Chief Product & Marketing Officer of the LEGO Group. “Our new collection captures all 10 teams in the F1 grid for the first time and aims to bring families together to build and connect with their passion. With such a diverse portfolio of products, there truly is something for everyone.” 

