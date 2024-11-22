Build-A-Bear, KFC Release Limited-Edition Collection

Build-A-Bear Workshop has teamed up with KFC for a limited-edition collection for the holidays, inspired by KFC’s classic red-and-white striped bucket.

The collection, available exclusively at Build-A-Bear Workshops and online at Buildabear.com, will feature limited-edition outfits and accessories, including a KFC Bucket costume, A KFC plush chicken wristie and a KFC pajama outfit.

“This collection is a blend of creativity, nostalgia, and fun that unites fans of both iconic brands

in an unexpected way,” says Sharon Price John, president and chief executive officer, Build-A-Bear Workshop. “It’s all about delivering playful, memorable experiences – served up with a side of KFC’s

signature comfort. Together, we’re bringing two beloved passions – customization and comfort

food – to the table in a whole new way.”