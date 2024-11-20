Barbie Honors Prima Ballerina Maria Tallchief with Inspiring Women Doll

In celebration of Native American Heritage Month this November, Barbie recognizes Maria Tallchief as the newest addition to the Barbie Inspiring Women series. Maria is widely considered to be the first ballet dancer to attain the honorable title of prima ballerina in America and rose through the ranks with the New York City Ballet. Her lifetime dedication and contributions to ballet continue to inspire and impact the dance world to this day. The Barbie Maria Tallchief Inspiring Women doll’s look takes inspiration from the prima ballerina costume she wore for her debut in The New York City Ballet’s 1949 production of “The Firebird.” The Barbie Maria Tallchief Inspiring Women doll wears a fiery red dress with a “bejeweled” hairpiece, silvery earrings, a tulle tutu, sheer tights and ballet slippers with satiny ribbon ties to complete her look. Barbie worked closely with Tallchief’s daughter, Dr. Elise Paschen, to sculpt a doll in proper reflection of her likeness and accurately celebrate her story. The design team received feedback every step of the way, from initial sketches, face sculpts and makeup, down to the details on her dress. The Osage Nation was consulted and involved in the review and approval of the Osage characters used on packaging to maintain authenticity.

“I am thrilled that my mother, Maria Tallchief, is receiving a Barbie Inspiring Women doll in her honor,” says Paschen. “She encouraged me to pursue my own dreams as a poet, and it brings me joy that her story can inspire other young girls to discover their passions and pursue them. There is immense value in honoring your own heritage while also breaking down barriers through the power of artistic self-expression – whether it is through dancing, writing, or another passion – and I hope this doll instills that power in everyone.”

To honor Tallchief’s tireless dedication to Native American and female empowerment, Barbie will make a donation through the Barbie Dream Gap Project to the Center for Native American Youth – a national education and advocacy organization that works alongside Native youth on reservations in rural villages and urban spaces across the country to improve their health, safety and overall well-being. This donation aims to support initiatives dedicated to empowering Native American youth to lead full and healthy lives.

In addition, Barbie hosted a celebration with the Center for Native American Youth and Osage Nation in Oklahoma on Nov. 18, which included live performances and a meal catered by local Osage Nation chefs.

“Barbie is proud to honor Maria Tallchief, widely considered America’s first prima ballerina, in the Barbie Inspiring Women series,” says Krista Berger, senior vice president, Barbie and global head, dolls, Mattel. “As she rose through the New York City Ballet, where she achieved the highest-ranking position for female dancers in the ballet company, she remained deeply connected to her Osage Nation heritage. Maria demonstrated that determination knows no bounds, and her unwavering commitment to Native American and female empowerment makes her story one Barbie is delighted to share to inspire generations of girls to pursue their dreams and embrace their limitless potential.”

