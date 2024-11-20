Barbie Honors Actress Rita Moreno with Tribute Doll

In celebration of Rita Moreno’s upcoming 93rd birthday on Dec. 11, Barbie honored the actress, singer and dancer with a Barbie Tribute doll.

As one of only 21 performers to ever achieve EGOT-status through winning Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards, Moreno carved her own path in the entertainment industry, emerging as the sole Puerto Rican movie star in the Golden Age of Hollywood.

The Barbie Rita Moreno doll wears a gown inspired by her most famous red-carpet moments. The doll also features opera-length gloves, statement earrings and a sleek up-do to complete her look.

The Rita Moreno doll is now available at the Mattel Shop.

Barbie has also honored Prima Ballerina Maria Tallchief with an inspiring women doll.