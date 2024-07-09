The Brandr Group, PlayBooked Announce Partnership

Pairing will maximize NIL opportunities for collegiate athletes.

July 9, 2024

The Brandr Group (TBG), a brand management, marketing and licensing agency that manages and administers the group rights licensing programs at colleges and universities on behalf of the student-athletes, and PlayBooked, a company that facilitates relationships between influential brands and interested collegiate athletes have partnered to pair the extensive collegiate group rights licensing networks of TBG with the deep brand relationships and content creation power available to PlayBooked. 

“With this partnership, brands looking to communicate with the world through college athletes now have a one-stop destination,” says G. Brent Barkin, chief executive officer, PlayBooked. “Combining the group rights licensing prowess of The Brandr Group with PlayBooked’s ability to aggregate the voices of athlete influencers creates a disrupting force in the NIL world. We are proud to be a part of this team.”

Through this new collaboration, brands will have access to TBG’s vast networks of collegiate athletes and the ability to leverage cobranding for use in athlete-centric NIL campaigns. In turn, PlayBooked will apply its content ideation and creation power, enabling brands to craft high-quality, engaging campaigns that drive results. 

“We know that cobranded student-athlete NIL adds a meaningful level of authenticity to any marketing campaign, enhancing the already impressive impact their platforms possess,” says Hunter Haynes, vice president, group rights development, TBG. “That’s why we’re thrilled to partner with PlayBooked to create new, innovative campaigns that provide value for our collegiate partners and their student-athletes seeking to maximize their NIL opportunities. This collaboration is a ‘win-win’ for everyone, and we’re excited to get started.”

