Fanatics, Melbourne Storm Sign Long-Term Omnichannel Retail Partnership

The wide-ranging deal marks Fanatics’ first NRL partnership.

License Global, Content Editor

November 20, 2024

Melbourne Storm, one of the most successful and widely followed clubs in the National Rugby League (NRL), has partnered with Fanatics to elevate the fan experience across both its online and gameday retail channels. 

Marking Fanatics’ first partnership in the NRL, the deal sees Fanatics re-launch and exclusively operate the official Storm Store online, along with gameday retail at AAMI Park. Storm fans will be able to access a full assortment of officially licensed Storm merchandise, including jerseys, training wear, leisurewear, headwear, hard goods and fan apparel. The new online Storm Store, which is now live, utilizes Fanatics’ Cloud Commerce Platform (CCP). 

“We love seeing the purple army out in force at all our matches,” says Justin Rodski, chief executive officer, Melbourne Storm. “Our members and fans are the most passionate and loyal in Australian sport and we want them to have access to the best Storm merchandise and retail experience whether they are attending a game at AAMI Park and buying from our gameday store or purchasing online. 

“We’re excited to be partnering with Fanatics and joining some of the biggest and well-known clubs and brands around the world on their global digital sports platform. It gives us another opportunity to showcase Melbourne Storm on the world stage.”

“This partnership with Melbourne Storm is a fantastic opportunity to bring Fanatics' expertise to one of the NRL's most passionate fanbases,” says Tyler Emsden, director, business development, Australia & New Zealand, Fanatics. “The Purple Army deserves a retail experience that matches their loyalty, and we’re excited to deliver that —both through the Storm store online and on gameday at Storm stores at AAMI Park. From Storm jerseys to flags and everything in between, we look forward to helping fans show their pride and connect with the club they love in new and exciting ways.” 

