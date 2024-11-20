Thrilljoy Reveals Exclusive Retail Partnership with Hot Topic and BoxLunch

Exclusive collectibles will be available at select retail locations across the U.S.

November 20, 2024

Thrilljoy has announced it will release a premium series of upscale collectibles through an exclusive partnership with Hot Topic and BoxLunch. Starting Dec. 3, the Thrilljoy Pix! series will be available in select stores across the U.S., with a Beetlejuice Pix! exclusive to these retailers.

In addition to this retail presence, Thrilljoy will expand its offerings with the launch of its direct-to-consumer website, Thrilljoy.com, which will include exclusive products and future releases. This dual-channel strategy ensures fans have unparalleled access to Thrilljoy's collectibles while driving significant foot traffic to brick-and-mortar locations. Additional IPs and products will be introduced in the future.

"This exclusive partnership with Hot Topic and BoxLunch represents a pivotal alliance in the pop culture sector, perfectly aligning with our strategic vision,” says Brian Mariotti, chief executive officer and founder, Thrilljoy. “By joining forces with these industry leaders, we're poised to revolutionize fan engagement through our collectibles. Together, we'll create and deliver exclusive, high-demand products that set new standards for fan experiences. This collaboration empowers us to tap into a passionate consumer base, driving foot traffic and sales while reinforcing our position as innovators in the $422 billion global collectibles market."

"At the heart of our mission is the unwavering commitment to provide our customers with exclusive collectibles that truly capture the spirit of fandom,” says Rick Vargas, senior vice president, merchandise and marketing, BoxLunch. “These unique items not only enhance the shopping experience but also significantly boost foot traffic at our retail locations. This partnership solidifies our dedication to delivering highly coveted products that resonate powerfully with our fans, inviting them to engage with our brand and explore our stores."

