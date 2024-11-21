Smiley, Naraporn Launches Three New Pop-Up Stores in Thailand

New stores follow the success of five franchise stores in China.

License Global, Content Editor

November 21, 2024

2 Min Read
Smiley Thailand pop-up shop, Naraporn.
Smiley Thailand pop-up shop.Naraporn

Following the success of its franchise stores in China, Smiley has opened three new pop-up locations in Thailand in collaboration with its franchise partner, Naraporn. The stores are located at The Siam Center, The Emsphere and The Parade at One Bangkok. Each store has been designed to offer customers an authentic Smiley brand experience, blending a global appeal with a local market presence.  

The new stores feature over 130 Smiley products, including apparel, lifestyle items, accessories and gifts. Among the joyful offerings available in Thailand are Smiley basketballs, products from Market, lamps by Mr Maria, apparel from Naraporn Corporation and more.  

To celebrate the launch of these stores, Smiley has also introduced the Smiley Rider Troop, a marketing campaign that features a team of delivery drivers dressed in iconic yellow invading Bangkok, branded with flags, Smiley icons and screens promoting the stores.  

This launch follows the success of five franchise stores in China and is part of a broader strategy to enhance brand awareness while maintaining a global brand. The Smiley Company continues to develop this market as part of its vision to open a flagship store in Thailand in 2025. This initiative aligns with the iconic lifestyle brand's vision of spreading joy and positivity across the world since its inception.  

Related:How The Smiley Company is Filling Fashion with Smiles

“We’re thrilled to see our new pop-up stores launch in Thailand,” says Nicolas Loufrani, chief executive officer, The Smiley Company. “This is part of a bigger strategy to continue to develop our retail offering, focusing on creative, and sophisticated products, whilst bringing these to our fans across the world. Working with One Step Agency and Naraporn allows us to develop this business model in a way that we don’t have in Europe and provide local market opportunities whilst maintaining our global values and vision.” 

Read more about:

AsiaSmileyThe Smiley Company

About the Author

License Global

License Global

Content Editor, License Global

License Global is the leading news source for the brand licensing industry, delivering award-winning editorial content including news, trends, analysis, and special reports about the global consumer product and retail marketplace.

Through its print edition, website, daily e-newsletter and event publications, License Global reaches more than 150,000 executives and professionals in all major markets. The magazine also serves as the official publication for the sector’s trade events, which include Licensing Expo, Brand Licensing Europe, France Licensing Day, Licensing for Retail, Licensing Expo Japan, Licensing Expo Shanghai and the Licensing Leadership Summit.

Subscribe for updates directly into your inbox.

 

 

 

See more from License Global
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry Article
Join 62,000+ members. Yes, it's completely free.

You May Also Like

Latest News

Latest Video

25 Years of Brand Licensing Europe – A Conversation with The Natural History Museum
25 Years of Brand Licensing Europe – A Conversation with The Natural History Museum
25 Years of Brand Licensing Europe – A Conversation with Banijay Rights
25 Years of Brand Licensing Europe – A Conversation with Banijay Rights

Editor's Choice

Black Friday sales.
Retail News & Trends
Promotions Expected to Drive Holiday Shopping Beyond Black Friday
Promotions Expected to Drive Holiday Shopping Beyond Black Friday

Nov 20, 2024

Jo Malone London x Paddington marketing promotion, STUDIOCANAL KIDS & FAMILY
Character
STUDIOCANAL Unveils New Brand, STUDIOCANAL KIDS & FAMILY: An Extended Interview
STUDIOCANAL Unveils New Brand, STUDIOCANAL KIDS & FAMILY: An Extended Interview

Nov 19, 2024

Ben Ruiz, NFLPA
American Football
A Conversation with NFLPA's Ben Ruiz
A Conversation with NFLPA's Ben Ruiz

Nov 18, 2024

Recommended For You

Sponsored Content

License Global's Deep Dive into Fashion Licensing
Sponsored Content
New Report: Deep Dive into Fashion Licensing
New Report: Deep Dive into Fashion Licensing

Nov 13, 2024

Sponsored Content
Fans Immerse Deeper into Hello Kitty’s Universe for Big Celebration
Fans Immerse Deeper into Hello Kitty’s Universe for Big Celebration

Sep 30, 2024

Barbie flip phone, Mattel, Human Mobile Devices
Sponsored Content
Barbie at 65: An Icon Reimagined
Barbie at 65: An Icon Reimagined

Sep 26, 2024

The September 2024 Issue is Out Now

License Global September 2024 issue

LATEST ISSUE

Brand Licensing Europe Issue – September 2024

The latest issue of License Global has launched! License Global’s September 2024 magazine features a guide to Brand Licensing Europe, the latest news from the biggest brands and more.

Entertainment

The Ever-Expanding 'Miraculous' Universe

Art & Design

Van Gogh Museum is On the Move

Heritage

What’s New at The Natural History Museum

Toys & Games

Spin Master: Inspiring Imagination