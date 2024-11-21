Smiley, Naraporn Launches Three New Pop-Up Stores in Thailand

Following the success of its franchise stores in China, Smiley has opened three new pop-up locations in Thailand in collaboration with its franchise partner, Naraporn. The stores are located at The Siam Center, The Emsphere and The Parade at One Bangkok. Each store has been designed to offer customers an authentic Smiley brand experience, blending a global appeal with a local market presence.

The new stores feature over 130 Smiley products, including apparel, lifestyle items, accessories and gifts. Among the joyful offerings available in Thailand are Smiley basketballs, products from Market, lamps by Mr Maria, apparel from Naraporn Corporation and more.

To celebrate the launch of these stores, Smiley has also introduced the Smiley Rider Troop, a marketing campaign that features a team of delivery drivers dressed in iconic yellow invading Bangkok, branded with flags, Smiley icons and screens promoting the stores.

This launch follows the success of five franchise stores in China and is part of a broader strategy to enhance brand awareness while maintaining a global brand. The Smiley Company continues to develop this market as part of its vision to open a flagship store in Thailand in 2025. This initiative aligns with the iconic lifestyle brand's vision of spreading joy and positivity across the world since its inception.

Related:How The Smiley Company is Filling Fashion with Smiles

“We�’re thrilled to see our new pop-up stores launch in Thailand,” says Nicolas Loufrani, chief executive officer, The Smiley Company. “This is part of a bigger strategy to continue to develop our retail offering, focusing on creative, and sophisticated products, whilst bringing these to our fans across the world. Working with One Step Agency and Naraporn allows us to develop this business model in a way that we don’t have in Europe and provide local market opportunities whilst maintaining our global values and vision.”