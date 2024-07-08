Art Ask Agency Signs ‘The Recipe Thief’

Art Ask Agency has announced it has added “The Recipe Thief” to its portfolio. “The Recipe Thief” is the brainchild of U.K.-based, award-winning food photographer, Howard Shooter, and professional graphic designers specializing in licensing.

“The Recipe Thief” features Nina J, the world’s greatest chef. With her trusty sidekick, Chef Sue, they run Pinch & Dash, a restaurant famous for serving the most authentic, delicious food from every corner of the globe. However, Chef Nina J harbors a dark secret: after the restaurant closes its doors, she turns her chef’s whites inside out to reveal her ninja outfit. She becomes the most feared recipe thief, making even the grumpiest chef taste only fear.

In licensing terms, the brand can be utilized with or without the central characters, making it adaptable to various markets and product types. The existing style guide offers licensees room for creativity and personalization to tailor the designs to their specific audience.

Debut at Brand Licensing Europe London 2024

“The Recipe Thief” will debut at Brand Licensing Europe, taking place Sept. 24-26 at London’s ExCeL.

As the official agents, Art Ask Agency holds worldwide rights and invites licensees from around the globe to take an exclusive sneak peek at the brand.

Register for your free Brand Licensing 2024 ticket.