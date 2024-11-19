Universal Music Group Debuts Holiday Campaign

FAN-sational Holiday will have new offerings from its roster, including The Rolling Stones, KISS, Sabrina Carpenter and more.

November 19, 2024

Universal Music Group has launched its 2024 holiday campaign, FAN-sational Holiday, an e-commerce experience celebrating music fans that allows them to unlock exclusive promotions along with some surprises throughout.

The campaign will run through Dec. 2 and is open to the U.S. market with a future focus to roll this out globally.

Fans can log on to the FAN-sational site for nearly a month to open each daily promotion, which will only be available for up to 24 to 48 hours. Beyond daily offerings, fans can interact with great holiday collections and exclusive releases from UMG artists such as The Rolling Stones, Sabrina Carpenter, KISS and many more across all labels and genres.

"This holiday season, we wanted to create a new fun and engaging way for fans to connect with some of their favorite artists," says Alexandra Hinkle, chief marketing officer, consumer marketing, Universal Music Group. "With FAN-sational, we have curated an exciting program of activities, dedicated to our artist's fans around the world, that will not only entertain, but also provide support for some of those communities most in need at this time of year."

During the experience, fans will also be able to support communities worldwide through a Holiday Give Back program, which will support a range of charitable partners including World Central Kitchen, among others. The give-back program will also allow fans to receive a bonus entry code to maximize their chances of winning a unique artist experience.

