Oasis Selects WMX as Tour Merchandise Partner

Warner Music Group's merchandise and fan-experience division, WMX, has announced that it will be the official merchandise partner for Oasis' historic comeback tour, Oasis Live 25.

WMX will offer an exciting range of merchandise during the stadium shows scheduled for next year. This will include pop-up stores, fan experiences, exclusive brand collaborations and event merchandise.

As one of the most successful British bands of all time, Oasis has sold over 75 million albums worldwide and landed eight U.K. No. 1 albums before splitting in 2009. After years of speculation, the band recently announced their long-awaited comeback with a series of stadium shows across the U.K., Ireland, North America, South America and Australia in 2025.

The demand for tour tickets thas been overwhelming, with all 38 dates selling out immediately. Following the announcement of the comeback, Oasis’s debut album, “Definitely Maybe,” shot back to the number one spot in the U.K. charts 30 years after its original release. At the same time, “Time Flies” and “Morning Glory” also rose to numbers three and four on the charts.

“Partnering with Oasis on this tour is a very special moment for us at WMX,” says Bob Workman, senior vice president and general manager, WMX U.K. “We understand the deep connection fans have with the band and the significance of the reunion - so we are fully committed to offering the absolute best in product and experience. It's also exciting to build on the work that we have been doing for Liam Gallagher’s solo project in recent years.”

