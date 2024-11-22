Oasis Selects WMX as Tour Merchandise Partner

Warner Music Group’s WMX will offer tour products and fan experiences for Oasis’ comeback tour.

License Global, Content Editor

November 22, 2024

1 Min Read
Oasis reunion tour merch partner announced.
OasisWMX

Warner Music Group's merchandise and fan-experience division, WMX, has announced that it will be the official merchandise partner for Oasis' historic comeback tour, Oasis Live 25. 

WMX will offer an exciting range of merchandise during the stadium shows scheduled for next year. This will include pop-up stores, fan experiences, exclusive brand collaborations and event merchandise.

As one of the most successful British bands of all time, Oasis has sold over 75 million albums worldwide and landed eight U.K. No. 1 albums before splitting in 2009. After years of speculation, the band recently announced their long-awaited comeback with a series of stadium shows across the U.K., Ireland, North America, South America and Australia in 2025.  

The demand for tour tickets thas been overwhelming, with all 38 dates selling out immediately. Following the announcement of the comeback, Oasis’s debut album, “Definitely Maybe,” shot back to the number one spot in the U.K. charts 30 years after its original release. At the same time, “Time Flies” and “Morning Glory” also rose to numbers three and four on the charts. 

“Partnering with Oasis on this tour is a very special moment for us at WMX,” says Bob Workman, senior vice president and general manager, WMX U.K. “We understand the deep connection fans have with the band and the significance of the reunion - so we are fully committed to offering the absolute best in product and experience. It's also exciting to build on the work that we have been doing for Liam Gallagher’s solo project in recent years.” 

Related:‘Music Merchandise is more than Just a Product’

Read more about:

GlobalOasisWarner Music Group

About the Author

License Global

License Global

Content Editor, License Global

License Global is the leading news source for the brand licensing industry, delivering award-winning editorial content including news, trends, analysis, and special reports about the global consumer product and retail marketplace.

Through its print edition, website, daily e-newsletter and event publications, License Global reaches more than 150,000 executives and professionals in all major markets. The magazine also serves as the official publication for the sector’s trade events, which include Licensing Expo, Brand Licensing Europe, France Licensing Day, Licensing for Retail, Licensing Expo Japan, Licensing Expo Shanghai and the Licensing Leadership Summit.

Subscribe for updates directly into your inbox.

 

 

 

See more from License Global
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry Article
Join 62,000+ members. Yes, it's completely free.

You May Also Like

Latest News

Latest Video

25 Years of Brand Licensing Europe – A Conversation with The Natural History Museum
25 Years of Brand Licensing Europe – A Conversation with The Natural History Museum
25 Years of Brand Licensing Europe – A Conversation with Banijay Rights
25 Years of Brand Licensing Europe – A Conversation with Banijay Rights

Editor's Choice

Black Friday sales.
Retail News & Trends
Promotions Expected to Drive Holiday Shopping Beyond Black Friday
Promotions Expected to Drive Holiday Shopping Beyond Black Friday

Nov 20, 2024

Jo Malone London x Paddington marketing promotion, STUDIOCANAL KIDS & FAMILY
Character
STUDIOCANAL Unveils New Brand, STUDIOCANAL KIDS & FAMILY: An Extended Interview
STUDIOCANAL Unveils New Brand, STUDIOCANAL KIDS & FAMILY: An Extended Interview

Nov 19, 2024

Ben Ruiz, NFLPA
American Football
A Conversation with NFLPA's Ben Ruiz
A Conversation with NFLPA's Ben Ruiz

Nov 18, 2024

Recommended For You

Sponsored Content

License Global's Deep Dive into Fashion Licensing
Sponsored Content
New Report: Deep Dive into Fashion Licensing
New Report: Deep Dive into Fashion Licensing

Nov 13, 2024

Sponsored Content
Fans Immerse Deeper into Hello Kitty’s Universe for Big Celebration
Fans Immerse Deeper into Hello Kitty’s Universe for Big Celebration

Sep 30, 2024

Barbie flip phone, Mattel, Human Mobile Devices
Sponsored Content
Barbie at 65: An Icon Reimagined
Barbie at 65: An Icon Reimagined

Sep 26, 2024

The September 2024 Issue is Out Now

License Global September 2024 issue

LATEST ISSUE

Brand Licensing Europe Issue – September 2024

The latest issue of License Global has launched! License Global’s September 2024 magazine features a guide to Brand Licensing Europe, the latest news from the biggest brands and more.

Entertainment

The Ever-Expanding 'Miraculous' Universe

Art & Design

Van Gogh Museum is On the Move

Heritage

What’s New at The Natural History Museum

Toys & Games

Spin Master: Inspiring Imagination