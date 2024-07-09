White Castle, Lionsgate Celebrate Release of ‘Borderlands’
White Castle will offer limited-edition, specially designed retail and restaurant “Borderlands”-themed packaging.
July 9, 2024
In anticipation of the theatrical release of “Borderlands” on Aug. 9, White Castle is offering limited-edition retail and restaurant packaging featuring fan-favorite “Borderland” characters. The themed designs can be found on six-count packs of White Castle 100% Beef Sliders (original, classic cheese and jalapeño cheese) in grocery stores across the U.S. as well as on the Crave Clutch and large soft drink cups in White Castle restaurants.
The movie-themed packaging includes QR codes allowing anyone with a smartphone to enjoy seven augmented reality (AR) experiences that bring Claptrap, a robot with an attitude to spare, from planet Pandora featured in “Borderlands” to Earth.
This is White Castle's largest-ever partnership for a film release.
“Just when you think there wasn’t any room to improve Sliders, this collaboration with ‘Borderlands’ is upping the ante by allowing Cravers across the country to bring this awesome franchise directly into Castles as well as into their own kitchens and dining rooms,” says Jamie Richardson, vice president, White Castle. “Sliders are a great option to enjoy while you’re gaming with friends at home, pregaming before heading to see “Borderlands” or recapping the movie when it’s over. We’re all about summertime fun, and we couldn’t have asked for a better partner than Lionsgate and this big, fun summer movie.”
The award-winning “Borderlands” franchise has been lauded by critics and has built a passionate global fan base over the years. Set on the frontier of a sci-fi universe, “Borderlands” is known for Gearbox’s blending of irreverent humor and characters with a unique art style and cooperative four-player, genre-bending, loot-grabbing gameplay.
