‘Ninja Scroll’ Screening Announced for 30th Anniversary

Announcement was made during Anime Expo 2024.

July 8, 2024

Still from Ninja Scroll, Iconic Events Releasing, AMC Networks’ HIDIVE
Still from "Ninja Scroll"

Iconic Events Releasing, in partnership with AMC Networks’ HIDIVE (a fan-centric anime service), is planning a 30th-anniversary theatrical release of the critically acclaimed, samurai period drama film, “Ninja Scroll.” Written and directed by Yoshiaki Kawajiri, “Ninja Scroll” was originally released in 1993. The announcement was made during Anime Expo 2024.

The 30th-anniversary theatrical release of “Ninja Scroll” is part of Iconic Events Releasing’s 2024-2025 AX Cinema Nights series and will screen in over 500 U.S. theaters on Sept. 11, 12 and 15 and be presented in both Japanese with English subtitles and English dub.

AX Cinema Nights is a year-round movie event series celebrating the best new and classic anime films by bringing them to theaters across North America. It provides the passionate fan community with immersive experiences. Iconic Events Releasing will announce the remaining lineup of AX Cinema Nights later this summer.

Advance ticket information for “Ninja Scroll” will be announced soon and available for purchase at ax-cinemanights.com, which will provide a complete list of theater locations (subject to change). Tickets will be available via participating theater box offices as well.

