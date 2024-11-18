MINISO Releases Harry Potter Collection

Global lifestyle brand, MINISO has unveiled its extensive Harry Potter-inspired collection, now available in stores worldwide. The collection features over 800 products with designs drawn from the iconic wizarding world.

The products span various categories, including plush toys, pet products, cups, toys, stationery and gifts, fragrances, accessories and more than ten other categories. Each product integrates iconic elements inspired by the Harry Potter films, making them instantly recognizable to fans. For example, school-themed items are inspired by the colors and symbols of the four Hogwarts houses, featuring bags, scarves, gloves and socks. Beloved elements like Hedwig, Harry's birthday cake, and Platform 9¾ also appear in the designs. The collection includes blind boxes containing collectible Hogwarts treasures, such as journals embossed with house emblems.

MINISO has introduced Harry Potter-themed in-store displays and pop-up experiences worldwide, including the Irvine Spectrum Center in the United States and stores in Hong Kong. Other countries, including Canada, Malaysia, the United Kingdom and France, have also debuted the collection, with plans for expansion to over 80 global markets.

This collaboration is set to grow, with new products and exclusive releases planned through 2025, allowing fans to incorporate the magic of Harry Potter into their everyday lives.

Related:Live at Licensing Expo: A Conversation with Legendary Entertainment