MINISO Releases Harry Potter Collection

Over 800 new products inspired by the Harry Potter films will be available to fans worldwide.

License Global, Content Editor

November 18, 2024

1 Min Read
"Harry Potter" x MINISO UK
"Harry Potter" x MINISO UKMINISO

Global lifestyle brand, MINISO has unveiled its extensive Harry Potter-inspired collection, now available in stores worldwide. The collection features over 800 products with designs drawn from the iconic wizarding world.  

The products span various categories, including plush toys, pet products, cups, toys, stationery and gifts, fragrances, accessories and more than ten other categories. Each product integrates iconic elements inspired by the Harry Potter films, making them instantly recognizable to fans. For example, school-themed items are inspired by the colors and symbols of the four Hogwarts houses, featuring bags, scarves, gloves and socks. Beloved elements like Hedwig, Harry's birthday cake, and Platform 9¾ also appear in the designs. The collection includes blind boxes containing collectible Hogwarts treasures, such as journals embossed with house emblems.  

MINISO has introduced Harry Potter-themed in-store displays and pop-up experiences worldwide, including the Irvine Spectrum Center in the United States and stores in Hong Kong. Other countries, including Canada, Malaysia, the United Kingdom and France, have also debuted the collection, with plans for expansion to over 80 global markets.  

This collaboration is set to grow, with new products and exclusive releases planned through 2025, allowing fans to incorporate the magic of Harry Potter into their everyday lives.  

Related:Live at Licensing Expo: A Conversation with Legendary Entertainment

Read more about:

GlobalMinisoHarry Potter

About the Author

License Global

License Global

Content Editor, License Global

License Global is the leading news source for the brand licensing industry, delivering award-winning editorial content including news, trends, analysis, and special reports about the global consumer product and retail marketplace.

Through its print edition, website, daily e-newsletter and event publications, License Global reaches more than 150,000 executives and professionals in all major markets. The magazine also serves as the official publication for the sector’s trade events, which include Licensing Expo, Brand Licensing Europe, France Licensing Day, Licensing for Retail, Licensing Expo Japan, Licensing Expo Shanghai and the Licensing Leadership Summit.

Subscribe for updates directly into your inbox.

 

 

 

See more from License Global
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry Article
Join 62,000+ members. Yes, it's completely free.

You May Also Like

Latest News

Latest Video

25 Years of Brand Licensing Europe – A Conversation with The Natural History Museum
25 Years of Brand Licensing Europe – A Conversation with The Natural History Museum
25 Years of Brand Licensing Europe – A Conversation with Banijay Rights
25 Years of Brand Licensing Europe – A Conversation with Banijay Rights

Editor's Choice

Jo Malone London x Paddington marketing promotion, STUDIOCANAL KIDS & FAMILY
Character
STUDIOCANAL Unveils New Brand, STUDIOCANAL KIDS & FAMILY: An Extended Interview
STUDIOCANAL Unveils New Brand, STUDIOCANAL KIDS & FAMILY: An Extended Interview

Nov 19, 2024

Ben Ruiz, NFLPA
American Football
A Conversation with NFLPA's Ben Ruiz
A Conversation with NFLPA's Ben Ruiz

Nov 18, 2024

License Global Influentials 2024
Entertainment
The Influentials 2024 Shortlist Revealed
The Influentials 2024 Shortlist Revealed

Nov 18, 2024

Recommended For You

Sponsored Content

License Global's Deep Dive into Fashion Licensing
Sponsored Content
New Report: Deep Dive into Fashion Licensing
New Report: Deep Dive into Fashion Licensing

Nov 13, 2024

Sponsored Content
Fans Immerse Deeper into Hello Kitty’s Universe for Big Celebration
Fans Immerse Deeper into Hello Kitty’s Universe for Big Celebration

Sep 30, 2024

Barbie flip phone, Mattel, Human Mobile Devices
Sponsored Content
Barbie at 65: An Icon Reimagined
Barbie at 65: An Icon Reimagined

Sep 26, 2024

The September 2024 Issue is Out Now

License Global September 2024 issue

LATEST ISSUE

Brand Licensing Europe Issue – September 2024

The latest issue of License Global has launched! License Global’s September 2024 magazine features a guide to Brand Licensing Europe, the latest news from the biggest brands and more.

Entertainment

The Ever-Expanding 'Miraculous' Universe

Art & Design

Van Gogh Museum is On the Move

Heritage

What’s New at The Natural History Museum

Toys & Games

Spin Master: Inspiring Imagination