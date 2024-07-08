First-Look Teaser for ‘F1’ Movie Unveiled at British Grand Prix

Following the title unveil of “F1” last week, the first-look teaser of the upcoming movie starring Brad Pitt, directed by Joseph Kosinski and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, aired on the Formula 1 global feed ahead of the British Grand Prix on Sunday.

Apple Original Films’ “F1” stars Brad Pitt as a former driver who returns to Formula 1, alongside Damson Idris as his teammate at APXGP, a fictional team on the grid. F1 will be distributed in cinemas around the world and in IMAX by Warner Bros. Pictures, opening in cinemas in North America on June 27, 2025 and internationally beginning June 25, 2025. Made in collaboration with Formula 1, the new movie is immersed in the exhilarating and cinematic world of F1.

The movie has been filmed at various Grands Prix across the 2023 and 2024 seasons, featuring iconic tracks such as Silverstone, Hungaroring, Spa Francorchamps, Circuit Zandvoort, Las Vegas Strip Circuit, Yas Marina Circuit Abu Dhabi, Suzuka Circuit and Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez Mexico City.

Watch the teaser clip for “F1,” in cinemas in 2025 ...