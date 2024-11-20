VidantaWorld and Cirque du Soleil Unite to Unveil LUDÕ Show

Grupo Vidanta and Cirque du Soleil celebrate a decade of collaboration with the announcement of LUDÕ, a water-themed show. Set to debut in November 2025 at VidantaWorld’s BON Luxury Theme Park in Nuevo Vallarta, LUDÕ marks Cirque du Soleil’s return to water-themed productions, following the O in Las Vegas.

LUDÕ – from the Latin for “I play” – is described by the two as “a fusion of art and technology, a spectacle where water becomes a narrative force, enveloping audiences in an aquatic realm that celebrates both the power of nature and the heights of human imagination.” Set in a 696-seat custom theater, water flows through every aspect of the story. LUDÕ will feature a gourmet dining experience and showcase the custom theater’s features, acoustics and architecture.

“The creation of LUDÕ by Cirque du Soleil at VidantaWorld is more than a milestone; it’s a bold statement of Mexico’s capacity to innovate and captivate on a global stage,” says Iván Chávez, executive vice president, Grupo Vidanta. “LUDÕ is designed to inspire awe and to show the world that Mexico is not only a top destination but a leader in the future of entertainment. We are beyond thrilled to invite audiences to experience this unparalleled journey through water, creativity, and the boundless spirit of VidantaWorld.”

As VidantaWorld continues to grow, LUDÕ will be a flagship attraction, highlighting the scope and ambition of this destination. With two destinations located in Mexico, VidantaWorld Nuevo Vallarta and VidantaWorld Riviera Maya, and VidantaWorld’s ELEGANT Ultra Mega Yacht, VidantaWorld encompasses a wide range of vacation experiences that span from luxury theme parks, high-end hotels, and global voyages to shows, sporting events and concerts by global superstars.

"We’re thrilled to expend our partnership with Grupo Vidanta by bringing a spectacular new show to Nuevo Vallarta, inviting fans from around the globe to experience Cirque du Soleil like never before,” says Daniel Lamarre, executive vice-chairman, Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group. “This custom-built theater is a masterpiece of innovation, providing the ultimate canvas to showcase our boundless creativity. This new chapter not only celebrates our long-term collaboration but also reaffirms our shared commitment to redefining the future of entertainment and luxury.”

The opening in November 2025 will officially kick off over 300 planned shows per year, solidifying LUDÕ as a must-see event for luxury travelers and entertainment enthusiasts alike.

“This show embodies everything that makes our partnership with Grupo Vidanta so rewarding,” says Michel Laprise, show writer and director, Cirque du Soleil LUDÕ. “LUDÕ harnesses the limitless qualities of water, a medium that captures memory, transcends gravity, and allows us to create a dynamic, dreamlike journey unlike any other. Through this innovative collaboration, we are able to invite audiences into an experience that celebrates nature, wonder, and artistry in a whole new way.”

Anticipating high demand, VidantaWorld will offer exclusive vacation packages for LUDÕ that provide guests with a closer look into the artistry and technical innovation behind the show. Pre-sale sign-ups for dinner show tickets are now open.