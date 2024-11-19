Topgolf Launches 'Sonic the Hedgehog Game' in U.S. Venues

The new game also has limited-edition 'Sonic' Topgolf merch.

License Global, Content Editor

November 19, 2024

2 Min Read
Sonic the Hedgehog Game at Topgolf
"Sonic the Hedgehog Game" at TopgolfTopgolf

Topgolf has debuted its game featuring "Sonic the Hedgehog," available at Topgolf venues across the U.S. and Glasgow. Additional Toptracer-enabled franchise venues around the globe will debut localized versions of the game in Q1 2025. Developed by Topgolf in partnership with SEGA, the game is the first venture into the golf entertainment space for the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise.  

Topgolf meets Sonic's fast-paced action in the new in-venue game, as super fans of all skill levels go head-to-head in iconic virtual Sonic environments, Green Hill Zone and Sky Sanctuary, to hit springs, collect rings and destroy badniks. The experience utilizes Topgolf's proprietary Toptracer ball-tracing technology to blend the physical act of hitting a golf ball with digitally watching characters Sonic, Tails, Knuckles and Amy track shots and collect rings as Players climb to the top of the leaderboard.  

Topgolf offers an exclusive Player offer for Sonic fans, with 30 minutes of free play time and any walk-in reservation, by using the code at Topgolf.com/FREE. 

Players can power up their game with exclusive, limited-edition merchandise available at all U.S. and Glasgow Topgolf venues. "Sonic the Hedgehog"-themed hats, sweatshirts and T-shirts – available in adult and youth sizes – feature Sonic himself holding Topgolf's newest club, The Sure Thing.   

Related:Merlin Entertainments, Mojang Studios Announce ‘Minecraft’ Attractions

"At Topgolf, we believe in the unlimited power of play and creating moments of joy for everyone who steps into our venues," says Geoff Cottrill, chief brand officer, Topgolf.  "The multi-generational appeal of Sonic's iconic energy and speed gives our Players a fresh, playful way to just have a little fun together with friends and family. The new Sonic game in partnership with Sega absolutely takes the Topgolf experience to the next level."  

"Through our collaboration with Topgolf, we've created a game that both the Sonic and Topgolf communities are going to love," says Ivo Gerscovich, head, SEGA brands and chief business and brand officer, "Sonic the Hedgehog," SEGA of America.  The Sonic franchise continues to extend across the transmedia landscape, and we look forward to seeing everyone experience the final product at Topgolf venues globally."  

Read more about:

Sonic the HedgehogSEGANorth AmericaU.K.

About the Author

License Global

License Global

Content Editor, License Global

License Global is the leading news source for the brand licensing industry, delivering award-winning editorial content including news, trends, analysis, and special reports about the global consumer product and retail marketplace.

Through its print edition, website, daily e-newsletter and event publications, License Global reaches more than 150,000 executives and professionals in all major markets. The magazine also serves as the official publication for the sector’s trade events, which include Licensing Expo, Brand Licensing Europe, France Licensing Day, Licensing for Retail, Licensing Expo Japan, Licensing Expo Shanghai and the Licensing Leadership Summit.

Subscribe for updates directly into your inbox.

 

 

 

See more from License Global
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry Article
Join 62,000+ members. Yes, it's completely free.

You May Also Like

Latest News

Latest Video

25 Years of Brand Licensing Europe – A Conversation with The Natural History Museum
25 Years of Brand Licensing Europe – A Conversation with The Natural History Museum
25 Years of Brand Licensing Europe – A Conversation with Banijay Rights
25 Years of Brand Licensing Europe – A Conversation with Banijay Rights

Editor's Choice

Jo Malone London x Paddington marketing promotion, STUDIOCANAL KIDS & FAMILY
Character
STUDIOCANAL Unveils New Brand, STUDIOCANAL KIDS & FAMILY: An Extended Interview
STUDIOCANAL Unveils New Brand, STUDIOCANAL KIDS & FAMILY: An Extended Interview

Nov 19, 2024

Ben Ruiz, NFLPA
American Football
A Conversation with NFLPA's Ben Ruiz
A Conversation with NFLPA's Ben Ruiz

Nov 18, 2024

License Global Influentials 2024
Entertainment
The Influentials 2024 Shortlist Revealed
The Influentials 2024 Shortlist Revealed

Nov 18, 2024

Recommended For You

Sponsored Content

License Global's Deep Dive into Fashion Licensing
Sponsored Content
New Report: Deep Dive into Fashion Licensing
New Report: Deep Dive into Fashion Licensing

Nov 13, 2024

Sponsored Content
Fans Immerse Deeper into Hello Kitty’s Universe for Big Celebration
Fans Immerse Deeper into Hello Kitty’s Universe for Big Celebration

Sep 30, 2024

Barbie flip phone, Mattel, Human Mobile Devices
Sponsored Content
Barbie at 65: An Icon Reimagined
Barbie at 65: An Icon Reimagined

Sep 26, 2024

The September 2024 Issue is Out Now

License Global September 2024 issue

LATEST ISSUE

Brand Licensing Europe Issue – September 2024

The latest issue of License Global has launched! License Global’s September 2024 magazine features a guide to Brand Licensing Europe, the latest news from the biggest brands and more.

Entertainment

The Ever-Expanding 'Miraculous' Universe

Art & Design

Van Gogh Museum is On the Move

Heritage

What’s New at The Natural History Museum

Toys & Games

Spin Master: Inspiring Imagination