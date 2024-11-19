Topgolf Launches 'Sonic the Hedgehog Game' in U.S. Venues

Topgolf has debuted its game featuring "Sonic the Hedgehog," available at Topgolf venues across the U.S. and Glasgow. Additional Toptracer-enabled franchise venues around the globe will debut localized versions of the game in Q1 2025. Developed by Topgolf in partnership with SEGA, the game is the first venture into the golf entertainment space for the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise.

Topgolf meets Sonic's fast-paced action in the new in-venue game, as super fans of all skill levels go head-to-head in iconic virtual Sonic environments, Green Hill Zone and Sky Sanctuary, to hit springs, collect rings and destroy badniks. The experience utilizes Topgolf's proprietary Toptracer ball-tracing technology to blend the physical act of hitting a golf ball with digitally watching characters Sonic, Tails, Knuckles and Amy track shots and collect rings as Players climb to the top of the leaderboard.

Topgolf offers an exclusive Player offer for Sonic fans, with 30 minutes of free play time and any walk-in reservation, by using the code at Topgolf.com/FREE.

Players can power up their game with exclusive, limited-edition merchandise available at all U.S. and Glasgow Topgolf venues. "Sonic the Hedgehog"-themed hats, sweatshirts and T-shirts – available in adult and youth sizes – feature Sonic himself holding Topgolf's newest club, The Sure Thing.

"At Topgolf, we believe in the unlimited power of play and creating moments of joy for everyone who steps into our venues," says Geoff Cottrill, chief brand officer, Topgolf. "The multi-generational appeal of Sonic's iconic energy and speed gives our Players a fresh, playful way to just have a little fun together with friends and family. The new Sonic game in partnership with Sega absolutely takes the Topgolf experience to the next level."

"Through our collaboration with Topgolf, we've created a game that both the Sonic and Topgolf communities are going to love," says Ivo Gerscovich, head, SEGA brands and chief business and brand officer, "Sonic the Hedgehog," SEGA of America. The Sonic franchise continues to extend across the transmedia landscape, and we look forward to seeing everyone experience the final product at Topgolf venues globally."