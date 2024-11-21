The Smurf Experience Sets for U.S. Debut in 2025

Following a successful run in Europe, The Smurf Experience will bring its 13,000-square-foot attraction to the U.S. in 2025. Guests will feel like they have “shrunk down” to Smurf size in the micro theme park that brings the magical world of Peyo’s Smurf characters to life.

Guests of the experience will embark on a mission to save the planet from the evil villain, Gargamel. Throughout the journey, guests will enjoy hands-on, play-based physical and digital activities, including obstacle courses, scavenger hunts, puzzles, crafts and VR adventures alongside Smurf character meet-and-greets.

The Smurf Experience was designed by Belgium-based agency, Cecoforma in collaboration with Smurf’s parent entity, Peyo Company. The European tour saw over two million visitors across Belgium, Germany, France and Central Europe. SBX Group, a leader in entertainment attractions, is working with Cecoforma and Peyo Company to adapt the experience for North American audiences.

“Following the tremendous success of The Smurf Experience in Europe, where it brought sell-out crowds, we’re thrilled to bring this iconic attraction to the U.S.,” says David Dube, president and chairman, SBX. “The Smurfs have a rich legacy as a beloved and globally recognized brand, with over six decades of history that continues to capture imaginations across the world.”

“This launch is particularly exciting as it coincides with Paramount’s upcoming film, featuring Rihanna as Smurfette,” says Danny Fritz, chief executive officer, SBX Group. “We’re honored to collaborate with the talented teams at Peyo Company and Cecoforma to deliver a unique, immersive experience to families.”

Paramount is set to release its animated Smurfs film in July 2025, featuring Rihanna as a producer and the voice of Smurfette. The singer will also write and perform the film’s soundtrack.

“Across Europe, millions have delighted in the experience we have created,” says Stéphan Uhoda, chief executive officer, Cecoforma. “Now, we are thrilled to partner with SBX Group to bring this attraction to a new audience in the USA and allow them to interact with the Smurfs in an entirely new way as never before.”

“We're extremely proud to ‘smurf’ with SBX on this great experience, which will enable them to demonstrate all their expertise and inspire young and old alike with a highly rewarding immersive visit,” says Véronique Culliford, founder and president, Peyo Company and daughter of Peyo.

SBX is also partnering with Leap Event Technology as the Official Ticketing Provider for The Smurf Experience in North America. Leap provides a suite of technology, marketing and data solutions for some of the world’s biggest sports and entertainment brands.

“It is our privilege to partner once again with SBX on another of their amazing immersive experiences with an iconic, family-friendly brand like the Smurfs,” says Michael Marty, president, Leap.

SBX will bring The Smurf Experience on a multi-city tour across the U.S. and Canada in early 2025. Host cities, dates and tickets will be announced at a later date.