‘PAC-MAN Live Experience’ Coming to Manchester

The immersive experience, which will transport players into a dynamic new world where they will physically run, dash and chomp their way through the maze, opens in March.

November 21, 2024

"PAC-MAN Live Experience"Bandai Namco Entertainment, Little Lion Entertainment

Bandai Namco Entertainment and Little Lion Entertainment have announced the launch of the “PAC-MAN Live Experience,” in Manchester, England, from March next year. Tickets for the adrenaline-fueled adventure are on sale now.

The immersive experience will transport players into a dynamic new world where they will physically run, dash and chomp their way through the maze. Participants collect power pellets, evade the classic ghosts – Blinky, Pinky, Inky and Clyde – and rack up points in their quest for victory. The gameplay takes inspiration from the original game, but players can expect new, exclusive bonus levels that are only available at this live experience.

Upon entering this immersive environment, players will don a PAC vest, transforming into the iconic yellow Chomper. The high-tech vest features advanced tracking technology, offering an experience that creates a fully interactive, multi-sensory adventure, seamlessly blending the real world with augmented reality, no headsets needed.

In collaboration with Bandai Namco Entertainment and crafted by Little Lion Entertainment, the striking Arcade Arena comes to life with two massive PAC-MAN courts projected onto the floor, while dynamic visuals engulf the walls, instantly transporting participants into the heart of the arcade world.

Leading players through this epic 12 level adventure is the PAC-MASTER, a dynamic gameshow host and maze master, who acts as both commentator and referee. With energetic commentary, sound effects, vibrant lighting, and haptic feedback, the PAC-MASTER, fully immerses participants into the action and brings the entire experience to life.

PAC-MAN is arriving at the Arcade Arena on Mar. 22, inviting players of all ages, providing engaging gameplay for younger participants while delivering a nostalgic throwback that parents and grandparents will cherish. It’s the perfect occasion to create lasting memories together in the iconic world of PAC-MAN!

25 Years of Brand Licensing Europe – A Conversation with The Natural History Museum
25 Years of Brand Licensing Europe – A Conversation with The Natural History Museum
25 Years of Brand Licensing Europe – A Conversation with Banijay Rights
25 Years of Brand Licensing Europe – A Conversation with Banijay Rights

