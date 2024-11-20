Miraculous Corp Announces Screening Events in the Middle East with Multiple Licensing Partners

Miraculous Corp has joined forces with leading film distributor Empire Entertainment to present exclusive ticketed “Miraculous World – London at the Edge of Time” screenings in the Middle East. These special cinematic events will give fans an advance viewing of the latest “Miraculous” adventure before its official television debut on Disney Channel, which is available across multiple countries in the Middle East, in the UAE via Etisalat and in Saudi Arabia through STC TV. 

“Miraculous World – London at the Edge of Time” will screen across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman and Qatar via multiple cinema groups. Special screening events will be held at REEL Cinemas in the Dubai Mall and Springs Souk Mall and at VOX Cinema in Riyadh Park, Saudi Arabia. The events will feature immersive experiences with media walls and welcome screens, accompanied by participation from multiple Miraculous partners.  

“With its compelling storylines, action, adventure and uplifting themes, Miraculous has resonated with audiences across the region, and we are thrilled to collaborate with Disney Channel and their distribution partners in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, Etisalat and STC TV, to present ‘Miraculous World – London at the Edge of Time’ to our passionate fan base,” says Carlotta Caracciolo, vice president, licensing and retail, EMEA, Turkey, Greece and India, Miraculous Corp.Empire Entertainment together with our valued licensing and retail partners in the region have created an unforgettable screening experience with REEL Cinemas and Vox Cinemas that is sure to delight our fans.” 

Attendees will enjoy meet-and-greet sessions with beloved characters Ladybug and Cat Noir, hosted by Spacetoon Events, complete with a striking Eiffel Tower backdrop perfect for Instagram-worthy photos. Fans will also have the option to indulge in exclusive food and beverage combos that include Miraculous branded cups filled with KANDIZ’s sweet treats. VIP influencers will receive exclusive Miraculous-themed boxes filled with goodies, including toys from Playmates Toys and treats from KANDIZ, and audience members with a special “win” ticket under their seat will also receive a surprise from Playmates toy line 

In Dubai, Party Center will distribute popular Miraculous Ladybug face masks at the cinema and support the event via social media. At the same time, toy retailer Colorland will feature promotions on LED displays at their retail locations and run ticket giveaway campaigns. Kidzapp, the UAE’s premier family activity planner, will also host a social media contest offering tickets and promotional items. 

To maximize engagement and visibility, REEL Cinemas and VOX Cinemas have launched comprehensive marketing campaigns that span LED advertising, social media, email outreach, and contests. 

This initiative precedes the upcoming Disney Channel launch of “Miraculous World – London at the Edge of Time” in the Middle East, as well as the highly anticipated 2025 launch of season six of the ‘Miraculous – Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir’ TV Series, aligning with celebrations for the brand’s 10th anniversary. 

In “Miraculous World – London at the Edge of Time,” Marinette’s Miraculous earrings—the source of her superhero powers—have been stolen. With Bunnyx's help, she travels back in time, unlocking a new transformation as Chronobug, a powerful version of Ladybug. Together, they must solve two mysteries: who discovered Ladybug’s secret identity and how her Miraculous was stolen. As they investigate, they uncover a powerful enemy, leading to a twist that could threaten Ladybug’s existence. 

In the Middle East, in addition to its availability on Disney Channel (S1-5 + 3TV Specials), “Miraculous” also streams on  Disney+ (S1–5 + 3 TV Specials), on MBC’s Shahid in Saudi Arabia (S1-3), in the UAE on Etisalat EJunior Kids TV (S1-4 + 2 TV Specials) and on Netflix (S1-4 + 2 TV Specials + “Miraculous Ladybug and Cat Noir: The Movie”).  

Read more about:

GlobalMiraculousMiraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat NoirDisney Channel

