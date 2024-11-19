Merlin Entertainments, Mojang Studios Announce ‘Minecraft’ Attractions

The world’s first permanent location-based immersive “Minecraft” attractions, “Adventures Made Real,” will be based on both sides of the Atlantic.

License Global, Content Editor

November 19, 2024

Merlin Entertainments, Mojang Studios
“Adventures Made Real”

Merlin Entertainments, a world leader in branded entertainment destinations, has announced “Adventures Made Real,” a new, global strategic partnership with Mojang Studios, the creator of the best-selling video game, “Minecraft.” The collaboration will bring “Minecraft” adventures to life in the real world through immersive and interactive entertainment attractions in fixed locations around the world. Fans will have exciting new ways to immerse themselves in the physical “Minecraft” world, including digitally enabled real-life experiences, as well as the creation of touchpoints that will allow guests to unlock exclusive in-game content to continue their gaming journey. 

Merlin will invest over £85 million ($110 million) in the first two attractions, which are set to launch in the U.S. and the U.K. between 2026 and 2027. The investment will support the development of first-of-its-kind Minecraft-themed guest accommodations, retail offerings and food & beverage, along with exciting experiences – including a “Minecraft”-themed ride – at Merlin locations in these two countries. In the long-term, Merlin will expand these experiences to other destinations globally. 

The development of these cross-reality experiences in creative collaboration between Merlin Magic Making and Mojang Studios teams will ensure that all features maintain authenticity. The partnership aligns with Merlin’s strategy to engage and work with leading IPs and brands across its locations, fostering successful collaborations that bring to life fan experiences in key locations across the world. This marks Merlin’s first global partnership with a gaming brand. 

“This is a significant milestone for Merlin, which reinforces our commitment to reaching new audiences through bold and captivating concepts, and directly supports our ambitions for growth,” says Scott O'Neil, chief executive officer, Merlin Entertainments. “‘Minecraft’ is the best-selling video game of all time, and this world-first will see fans experience its thrill and creativity in real life, at theme parks and city-centre attractions in leading tourist destinations. This initial investment is just the beginning, replicating Merlin’s tried-and-tested approach to globally launching new concepts and platforms, as we have with LEGO, Peppa Pig, Sony Pictures, CBeebies and others. This is an exciting opportunity for our Merlin Magic Making team, working collaboratively with Mojang Studios to bring cross-reality experiences, themed accommodation and other elements to life for the largest gaming community in the world.” 

"Partnering with Merlin Entertainments is an incredibly exciting step for us at Mojang Studios,” says Kayleen Walters, vice-president franchise development for gaming, Microsoft. “Merlin's expertise in creating world-class attractions makes them the perfect partner to help us bring ‘Minecraft’ to life in new and immersive ways in permanent locations around the globe. Our vast and diverse community is always looking for new opportunities to explore and engage with Minecraft, and we are thrilled to build touchpoints around the globe that will surprise and delight them. These new real-life ‘Minecraft’ experiences will not only grow our community but also offer fans many more opportunities to immerse themselves in the world of Minecraft in ways they've never imagined." 

