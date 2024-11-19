Kids Industries Launches KIx

Kids Industries (KI) has unveiled KIx, a new specialist team dedicated to redefining brand experiences for families. In response to a surge in demand for location-based experiences (LBE) in the licensing world, the launch debuted at the IAAPA Expo, Orlando.

KIx combines 25 years of expertise in creating unforgettable family experiences with KI's methodologies, including the Fandom Model and Experience Engineering Model, to provide clients with insight, strategy and creative solutions.

"Our work with LEGOLAND, Netflix, Royal Caribbean, TUI and others has allowed us to refine a unique approach to developing family experiences," says Gary Pope, chief executive officer, co-founder, Kids Industries. "KIx consolidates this expertise into cutting-edge services that reduce investment risk, enhance effectiveness, nurture return visitation and increase secondary spending, transforming how brands and IPs connect with families in today's booming experience economy.

"With the continual rise of LBE as a critical licensing category that consumers have come to expect, our offering provides brand owners and licensees with the insight needed to make the most of themed entertainment opportunities."

A rapidly evolving sector, the experience economy is driving significant growth in the themed entertainment and tourism sectors. The global Family Entertainment Centre (FEC) market is projected to reach $45 billion by 2032, and in the U.S., families account for 35% of domestic travel, spending 39% more per trip than other traveler segments. Despite this, no existing service provider offers the comprehensive solutions needed to connect with the family audience deeply.

Related:Growing LBE Trends

KIx aims to bridge this gap by offering expertise in three core areas:

Insight: Deep consumer understanding to uncover what families genuinely need and want—and how brands can deliver it

Strategy: Development of products, services, and experiences designed specifically for families, balancing their unique needs with commercial objectives

Creative: Generationally aligned branding, content, social media, and communications, leveraging experience with global brands like Universal, Warner Brothers, and Pokémon.

KIx has also announced a collaboration with Purdue University, partnering with Dr. Christian Rogers PhD, director, themed entertainment design, Experience Design Lab and Professor Rich Dionne, Fusion Studio for Entertainment and Engineering. Together, they are developing an AI-driven experience evaluation tool designed to measure emotional engagement and brand affinity. Currently in beta, this tool blends advanced quantitative and qualitative methods to help brands design, evaluate, and optimise guest experiences. The tool is scheduled for formal launch in Q1 2025.