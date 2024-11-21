WildBrain CPLG to Represent Peugeot Brand Globally in Selected Lifestyle Categories
WildBrain CPLG’s ASPIRE brand will explore strategic licensing opportunities to continue to extend the brand.
November 21, 2024
WildBrain CPLG has been appointed by Etablissements Peugeot Frères and its subsidiary Peugeot Frères Industrie to represent the Peugeot brand globally across selected lifestyle categories, including home and garden, electricals, sports equipment, toys and infant products.
Rooted in the 210 years of history as a multi-trades Peugeot brand and currently active in home and family equipment, including kitchenware, DIY, sports accessories, outdoor furniture, luggage and more, Peugeot Frères Industrie continues to expand the Peugeot brand in various categories with high standards, elegant and ingenious products that facilitate everyday life. WildBrain CPLG will explore strategic licensing opportunities to continue to extend the brand through its Corporate & Lifestyle brand representation and management team, ASPIRE.
“We see significant opportunities to bring premium partners onboard building on Peugeot’s position in lifestyle products, both in European territories and new markets,” says Meike de Vaere, senior vice president, partnerships and business Development, WildBrain CPLG.
“We are happy to partner with WildBrain CPLG’s seasoned team for this ambitious programme to push forward our selective licensing activity internationally,” says Thibault Martin-Dondoz, chief executive officer, Peugeot Frères Industrie.
