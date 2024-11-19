Laura Ashley Partners with JLA For Luxe Bath Collection
The new line will feature bath towels, shower curtains and bath sets.
November 19, 2024
Fashion and lifestyle brand, Laura Ashley, has announced a new partnership with JLA, a globally integrated company specializing in home furnishings, to introduce a luxurious new bath collection.
The collaboration will combine JLA's expertise in home textiles with Laura Ashley's timeless prints to create a range of high-quality bath essentials inspired by Laura Ashley's quintessentially British style.
The line will feature bath towels, shower curtains and bath sets. The exclusive designs will reflect Laura Ashley's signature aesthetic, showcasing iconic florals, patterns and details.
"We are thrilled to partner with Laura Ashley to bring this gorgeous bath collection to our customers," says Eileen Bradley, president, fashion bath division, JLA. "We are always looking to enhance the comfort and style of modern living with the best fabrics and designs that resonate with the marketplace, and the Laura Ashley bath collection will be no exception."
"By combining JLA's commitment to quality and innovation with Laura Ashley's famed prints from our archives, we are confident that this collaboration will resonate with consumers who appreciate both style and functionality in every room of their home, including the bath," says Carolyn D'Angelo, senior managing director, brand operations, Gordon Brothers and president, Laura Ashley Global.
Starting this Dec, the Laura Ashley bath collection will be available at select retailers and online outlets.
