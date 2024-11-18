CASETiFY Premieres Netflix Collection
Apparel and accessories from CASETiFY aim to amplify a Netflix binge-watch.
November 18, 2024
Tech accessories brand, CASETiFY, has unveiled a collection with Netflix.
The collection includes a Netflix wearable quilt blanket with a hood. The Netflix cushion laptop sleeve protects laptops and doubles as a soft pillow, providing an ideal alternative for those long streaming sessions. Additionally, the Netflix Custom User Icon phone charm allows users to personalize their devices with a charm that reflects their Netflix profile. The Netflix Profile Icon 3D AirPods case keeps AirPods secure while showcasing Netflix profile icons.
The collaboration encompasses compatible accessories for phone cases, AirPods, AirPods Pro, Apple Watch bands, wireless chargers, grip stands, MacBook and iPad.
The Netflix x CASETiFY collection launches worldwide on casetify.com/co-lab on Nov. 19. It will be available for purchase online, via the CASETiFY Co-Lab app (available in the App Store), and at CASETiFY Studio locations.
