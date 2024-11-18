Authentic Announces Barneys New York Residences in Tulum

The Barneys New York Residences consist of ten luxe units in the Luum Zama area.

License Global, Content Editor

November 18, 2024

1 Min Read
Barneys New York's branded residences in Tulum, Mexico, Authentic Brands Group
Barneys New York's branded residences in Tulum, MexicoAuthentic Brands Group

Authentic Brands Group (Authentic) has partnered with Sequence Tulum to introduce Barneys New York's branded residences in Tulum, Mexico. The residences in the Luum Zama community blend modern design with the Barneys New York brand experience. LocoLuxury, Tulum's luxury hospitality company, will manage the Barneys New York Residences.  

The Barneys New York Residences consist of ten uniquely designed units, including eight four-bedroom residences and two five-bedroom penthouses. Each unit is crafted with a unique color palette and ambiance, enhanced by lavish interiors and expansive windows that provide stunning views of the surrounding lush landscape. 

"We are thrilled to partner with Sequence Tulum to bring this extraordinary project to life," said Ber-tia Barron, senior vice president, luxe brands, Authentic. "The Barneys New York Residences merge the beauty of Tulum with the iconic style and sophistication of Barneys, providing a truly elevated living experience." 

"Each residence offers an unparalleled blend of luxury and cultural immersion," says Daniel Briman, chief executive officer, Sequence Tulum. "From the serene natural surroundings to the bespoke services, we've designed every detail to embody the spirit of Tulum while delivering the sophistication and legacy of the Barneys New York brand."  

Related:Laura Ashley Partners with JLA For Luxe Bath Collection

Guests will enjoy a range of amenities, including an ice bath, jacuzzi, hammam and sauna. Each residence also has a dedicated concierge, private chef options and personalized experiences tailored to guests' preferences. 

Read more about:

Authentic Brands GroupNorth America

About the Author

License Global

License Global

Content Editor, License Global

License Global is the leading news source for the brand licensing industry, delivering award-winning editorial content including news, trends, analysis, and special reports about the global consumer product and retail marketplace.

Through its print edition, website, daily e-newsletter and event publications, License Global reaches more than 150,000 executives and professionals in all major markets. The magazine also serves as the official publication for the sector’s trade events, which include Licensing Expo, Brand Licensing Europe, France Licensing Day, Licensing for Retail, Licensing Expo Japan, Licensing Expo Shanghai and the Licensing Leadership Summit.

Subscribe for updates directly into your inbox.

 

 

 

See more from License Global
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry Article
Join 62,000+ members. Yes, it's completely free.

You May Also Like

Latest News

Latest Video

25 Years of Brand Licensing Europe – A Conversation with The Natural History Museum
25 Years of Brand Licensing Europe – A Conversation with The Natural History Museum
25 Years of Brand Licensing Europe – A Conversation with Banijay Rights
25 Years of Brand Licensing Europe – A Conversation with Banijay Rights

Editor's Choice

Jo Malone London x Paddington marketing promotion, STUDIOCANAL KIDS & FAMILY
Character
STUDIOCANAL Unveils New Brand, STUDIOCANAL KIDS & FAMILY: An Extended Interview
STUDIOCANAL Unveils New Brand, STUDIOCANAL KIDS & FAMILY: An Extended Interview

Nov 19, 2024

Ben Ruiz, NFLPA
American Football
A Conversation with NFLPA's Ben Ruiz
A Conversation with NFLPA's Ben Ruiz

Nov 18, 2024

License Global Influentials 2024
Entertainment
The Influentials 2024 Shortlist Revealed
The Influentials 2024 Shortlist Revealed

Nov 18, 2024

Recommended For You

Sponsored Content

License Global's Deep Dive into Fashion Licensing
Sponsored Content
New Report: Deep Dive into Fashion Licensing
New Report: Deep Dive into Fashion Licensing

Nov 13, 2024

Sponsored Content
Fans Immerse Deeper into Hello Kitty’s Universe for Big Celebration
Fans Immerse Deeper into Hello Kitty’s Universe for Big Celebration

Sep 30, 2024

Barbie flip phone, Mattel, Human Mobile Devices
Sponsored Content
Barbie at 65: An Icon Reimagined
Barbie at 65: An Icon Reimagined

Sep 26, 2024

The September 2024 Issue is Out Now

License Global September 2024 issue

LATEST ISSUE

Brand Licensing Europe Issue – September 2024

The latest issue of License Global has launched! License Global’s September 2024 magazine features a guide to Brand Licensing Europe, the latest news from the biggest brands and more.

Entertainment

The Ever-Expanding 'Miraculous' Universe

Art & Design

Van Gogh Museum is On the Move

Heritage

What’s New at The Natural History Museum

Toys & Games

Spin Master: Inspiring Imagination