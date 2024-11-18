Authentic Announces Barneys New York Residences in Tulum

Authentic Brands Group (Authentic) has partnered with Sequence Tulum to introduce Barneys New York's branded residences in Tulum, Mexico. The residences in the Luum Zama community blend modern design with the Barneys New York brand experience. LocoLuxury, Tulum's luxury hospitality company, will manage the Barneys New York Residences.

The Barneys New York Residences consist of ten uniquely designed units, including eight four-bedroom residences and two five-bedroom penthouses. Each unit is crafted with a unique color palette and ambiance, enhanced by lavish interiors and expansive windows that provide stunning views of the surrounding lush landscape.

"We are thrilled to partner with Sequence Tulum to bring this extraordinary project to life," said Ber-tia Barron, senior vice president, luxe brands, Authentic. "The Barneys New York Residences merge the beauty of Tulum with the iconic style and sophistication of Barneys, providing a truly elevated living experience."

"Each residence offers an unparalleled blend of luxury and cultural immersion," says Daniel Briman, chief executive officer, Sequence Tulum. "From the serene natural surroundings to the bespoke services, we've designed every detail to embody the spirit of Tulum while delivering the sophistication and legacy of the Barneys New York brand."

Related:Laura Ashley Partners with JLA For Luxe Bath Collection

Guests will enjoy a range of amenities, including an ice bath, jacuzzi, hammam and sauna. Each residence also has a dedicated concierge, private chef options and personalized experiences tailored to guests' preferences.