Pepperidge Farm Unveils Rachel Antonoff Holiday Cookie Jar Collection

Inspired by the brand's signature cookie bag, the designer offers an elevated look.

License Global, Content Editor

November 22, 2024

1 Min Read
Pepperidge Farm x Rachel Antonoff Holiday Cookie Jar Collection
Pepperidge Farm x Rachel Antonoff Holiday Cookie Jar CollectionPepperidge Farm

Pepperidge Farm, a brand of premium quality snacks, fresh bakery products and frozen food, has partnered with fashion designer, Rachel Antonoff, for a limited-edition Pepperidge Farm x Rachel Antonoff Holiday Cookie Jar Collection. Available in four unique designs, each ceramic cookie jar is drawn from the brand's distinctive cookie bag with playful nods to the Pepperidge Farm holiday cookie collection. 

"Pepperidge Farm cookies are synonymous with the holidays," says Ama Auwarter, vice president, bakery cookies, Pepperidge Farm. "Inspired by our artfully crafted cookies, Rachel Antonoff has brought the rich heritage of Pepperidge Farm and our founder, Margaret Rudkin, to life in a modern and whimsical way with the Holiday Cookie Jar Collection." 

For decades the Pepperidge Farm holiday cookie exclusives have served as a gift in and of themselves, and this year, the brand will build on the legacy with the new Antonoff Holiday Cookie Jar Collection, including: 

  • Chessmen in Gold:inspired by the unique shape and buttery flavor of Chessmen cookies, the gold toile design features snow chess pieces and ice skating, encouraging holiday fun. 

  • Thin and Crispy Peppermint Cocoain Evergreen: this design reflects the classic holiday flavors of the brand's newest limited-edition flavor embodying the spirit of the season. 

Related:Homesick Candles and KFC Cook Up Collab

  • Linzer in Winter Blue:the Winter Blue Jar captures a winter wonderland, with nods to the snowflake cutouts of Linzer cookies. 

  • Milano Slices Peppermint in Classic Red:featuring delicate Milano cookies with dark chocolate and peppermint sprinkles, the Classic Red Jar celebrates the festive spirit of the season. 

"Pepperidge Farm holiday cookies are more than just treats - they're edible memories,” says Antonoff. “With these jars, I wanted to capture that holiday magic and give these cookies a home as special, and as fancy, as they are," said Rachel Antonoff. 

Find the collection at Pepperidgefarmholiday.com. 

Read more about:

Global

About the Author

License Global

License Global

Content Editor, License Global

License Global is the leading news source for the brand licensing industry, delivering award-winning editorial content including news, trends, analysis, and special reports about the global consumer product and retail marketplace.

Through its print edition, website, daily e-newsletter and event publications, License Global reaches more than 150,000 executives and professionals in all major markets. The magazine also serves as the official publication for the sector’s trade events, which include Licensing Expo, Brand Licensing Europe, France Licensing Day, Licensing for Retail, Licensing Expo Japan, Licensing Expo Shanghai and the Licensing Leadership Summit.

Subscribe for updates directly into your inbox.

 

 

 

See more from License Global
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry Article
Join 62,000+ members. Yes, it's completely free.

You May Also Like

Latest News

Latest Video

25 Years of Brand Licensing Europe – A Conversation with The Natural History Museum
25 Years of Brand Licensing Europe – A Conversation with The Natural History Museum
25 Years of Brand Licensing Europe – A Conversation with Banijay Rights
25 Years of Brand Licensing Europe – A Conversation with Banijay Rights

Editor's Choice

Black Friday sales.
Retail News & Trends
Promotions Expected to Drive Holiday Shopping Beyond Black Friday
Promotions Expected to Drive Holiday Shopping Beyond Black Friday

Nov 20, 2024

Jo Malone London x Paddington marketing promotion, STUDIOCANAL KIDS & FAMILY
Character
STUDIOCANAL Unveils New Brand, STUDIOCANAL KIDS & FAMILY: An Extended Interview
STUDIOCANAL Unveils New Brand, STUDIOCANAL KIDS & FAMILY: An Extended Interview

Nov 19, 2024

Ben Ruiz, NFLPA
American Football
A Conversation with NFLPA's Ben Ruiz
A Conversation with NFLPA's Ben Ruiz

Nov 18, 2024

Recommended For You

Sponsored Content

License Global's Deep Dive into Fashion Licensing
Sponsored Content
New Report: Deep Dive into Fashion Licensing
New Report: Deep Dive into Fashion Licensing

Nov 13, 2024

Sponsored Content
Fans Immerse Deeper into Hello Kitty’s Universe for Big Celebration
Fans Immerse Deeper into Hello Kitty’s Universe for Big Celebration

Sep 30, 2024

Barbie flip phone, Mattel, Human Mobile Devices
Sponsored Content
Barbie at 65: An Icon Reimagined
Barbie at 65: An Icon Reimagined

Sep 26, 2024

The September 2024 Issue is Out Now

License Global September 2024 issue

LATEST ISSUE

Brand Licensing Europe Issue – September 2024

The latest issue of License Global has launched! License Global’s September 2024 magazine features a guide to Brand Licensing Europe, the latest news from the biggest brands and more.

Entertainment

The Ever-Expanding 'Miraculous' Universe

Art & Design

Van Gogh Museum is On the Move

Heritage

What’s New at The Natural History Museum

Toys & Games

Spin Master: Inspiring Imagination