Pepperidge Farm Unveils Rachel Antonoff Holiday Cookie Jar Collection

Pepperidge Farm, a brand of premium quality snacks, fresh bakery products and frozen food, has partnered with fashion designer, Rachel Antonoff, for a limited-edition Pepperidge Farm x Rachel Antonoff Holiday Cookie Jar Collection. Available in four unique designs, each ceramic cookie jar is drawn from the brand's distinctive cookie bag with playful nods to the Pepperidge Farm holiday cookie collection.

"Pepperidge Farm cookies are synonymous with the holidays," says Ama Auwarter, vice president, bakery cookies, Pepperidge Farm. "Inspired by our artfully crafted cookies, Rachel Antonoff has brought the rich heritage of Pepperidge Farm and our founder, Margaret Rudkin, to life in a modern and whimsical way with the Holiday Cookie Jar Collection."

For decades the Pepperidge Farm holiday cookie exclusives have served as a gift in and of themselves, and this year, the brand will build on the legacy with the new Antonoff Holiday Cookie Jar Collection, including:

Chessmen in Gold: inspired by the unique shape and buttery flavor of Chessmen cookies, the gold toile design features snow chess pieces and ice skating, encouraging holiday fun.

Thin and Crispy Peppermint Cocoa in Evergreen: this design reflects the classic holiday flavors of the brand's newest limited-edition flavor embodying the spirit of the season.

Linzer in Winter Blue: the Winter Blue Jar captures a winter wonderland, with nods to the snowflake cutouts of Linzer cookies.

Milano Slices Peppermint in Classic Red: featuring delicate Milano cookies with dark chocolate and peppermint sprinkles, the Classic Red Jar celebrates the festive spirit of the season.

"Pepperidge Farm holiday cookies are more than just treats - they're edible memories,” says Antonoff. “With these jars, I wanted to capture that holiday magic and give these cookies a home as special, and as fancy, as they are," said Rachel Antonoff.

Find the collection at Pepperidgefarmholiday.com.