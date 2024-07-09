Williams Racing, Coachbuilt Toast New Licensing Partnership

Williams Racing and Coachbuilt Whisky, a premium blended whisky co-founded by 2009 F1 World Champion and Williams Racing brand ambassador, Jenson Button, have announced a dynamic licensing partnership.

The collaboration brings together two innovators in their respective domains, merging the expertise of Williams Racing in motorsport engineering with the passion for precision and craftsmanship embodied by Coachbuilt.

The alliance will see a range of limited-edition whiskies produced that pay homage to Williams Racing’s rich heritage and reflect the team’s current journey to return to the front of the grid. It will also celebrate the long and prosperous relationship between Williams and Button, which began in 2000 when the team provided him with his breakthrough opportunity in Formula 1.

Beyond the special editions, the licensing partnership will see the core Coachbuilt edition poured at Williams events and in the paddock, in addition to merchandise lines and other activations.

“We look forward to working alongside Coachbuilt Whisky to create a range of products and experiences that honor the legacy of Williams Racing,” says Paul Asencio, chief revenue officer, Williams Racing. “Coachbuilt has really hit the ground running in the whisky sector in the short space of time since their launch, and it’s an exciting moment to be able to further our relationship with our brand ambassador, Jenson Button.”

“We launched Coachbuilt in 2021 and, as with any business, you launch with plans and grand aspirations which you strive to achieve,” says Jenson Button, co-founder, Coachbuilt Whisky, Williams Racing brand ambassador. “To be partnering with Williams Racing as we celebrate only our third birthday is quite extraordinary, and I couldn't be prouder. To work with a team so rich in heritage and one that has so many milestone moments means so much, and we’re excited to embark on a partnership, which will see us create liquids to honor some of the most special moments in Williams Racing’s history.”