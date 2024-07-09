Rita’s Italian Ice Reveals New NERDS-Inspired Flavor

Frozen treats destination partners with the tiniest treat for a tangy summer experience.

July 9, 2024

Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard has revealed its latest summer flavor in partnership with the multi-sensorial candy, NERDS candy. NERDS Grape-flavored Ice is available for a limited time at all Rita’s locations. This sweet, crunchy and tangy flavor invites guests to taste nostalgia this summer at Rita’s.

Rita’s, in partnership with NERDS, is also unveiling the new BABY NERDS, which will make its first appearance as an official NERDS dessert topping with Rita’s locations across the country ahead of its official introduction into the broader QSR industry in spring 2025. Smaller than NERDS candy, but with just as much flavor, this innovative topping will be added to Rita’s menu.

Rita’s will offer NERDS Grape-flavored Ice in a Rita’s Gelati layered with creamy Vanilla Custard and topped with BABY NERDS. A sippable treat, the NERDS Grape-flavored Gelati Blender, an Italian Ice drink blended with Custard and topped with BABY NERDS, will also be available. The NERDS Grape Ice and BABY NERDS topping can also be enjoyed across Rita’s menu of signature treats. 

“We are thrilled to introduce our guests to the innovative and adventurous sweet, crunchy and tangy flavor of NERDS Grape-flavored Ice this summer,” says Madalyn Weintraub, senior director, marketing, Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard. “Being the first to launch the BABY NERDS topping is an incredible opportunity to offer our guests a unique and fun experience they can only find at Rita’s. This partnership exemplifies our dedication to continually bringing fresh and exciting flavors to our menu. We are excited for guests to create unforgettable summer memories with a Rita’s in their hand.”

