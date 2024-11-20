Little Spoon x Brooklyn Delhi Reveal Collab

Little Spoon, a direct-to-consumer kids food brand, has partnered with Brooklyn Delhi, a creator of Indian-inspired condiments to launch a new meal offering that puts a unique twist on a classic for children, the Sunny-Butter Chicken Plate. The collaboration brings a kid-friendly take on a traditional Indian comfort dish.

The Sunny Butter Chicken Plate features tender white meat chicken coated in Brooklyn Delhi’s signature tomato-based sauce, infused with creamy coconut and sunflower seed butter. Paired with veggie turmeric poppers, it delivers a meal packed with 13 grams of protein for muscle growth and 6 grams of fiber to support healthy digestion.

This limited-edition collab plate is available now.