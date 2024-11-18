I’m The Chef Too! Launches Barbie Baking Kits
Educational-themed baking kits empower young girls to follow their dreams.
November 18, 2024
I’m the Chef Too!, a monthly educational subscription company, announced it has entered into a multi-year licensing agreement with Mattel. The new partnership will feature Barbie on a collection of co-branded baking kits, celebrating the brand’s 65th anniversary.
The company’s educational-themed baking kits allow children to blend food, STEM and the arts at home for fun. Each Barbie kit explores a variety of themes to motivate young girls to follow their passions. From careers in STEM to fashion design, each kit emphasizes celebrating the Barbie brand’s slogan,“You Can Be Anything.”
“I’m The Chef Too! is excited to be showcasing and celebrating Barbie's growing acknowledgment of diversity, equity and inclusivity over the years,” says Lisa Wallace, co-founder, chief executive officer, I’m The Chef Too!. “Creating an experience for families to bake with Barbie and her friends, allows children to imagine everything they become. We are honored to be a part of that.”
The new limited-edition kits are available now for the holiday season and are sold individually or as bundles at Imthecheftoo.com.
About the Author
You May Also Like
BBC Studios, Reality+ Partner to Bring ‘Top Gear’ into The Sandbox MetaverseNov 19, 2024|2 Min Read
Topgolf Launches 'Sonic the Hedgehog Game' in U.S. VenuesNov 19, 2024|2 Min Read
Geek Club, CircuitMess Partner with Warner Bros. to Launch 'Rick and Morty' Butter BotNov 19, 2024|2 Min Read
STUDIOCANAL Unveils New Brand, STUDIOCANAL KIDS & FAMILY: An Extended InterviewNov 19, 2024|6 Min Read
Latest Video
Recommended For You
The September 2024 Issue is Out Now
LATEST ISSUE
Brand Licensing Europe Issue – September 2024
The latest issue of License Global has launched! License Global’s September 2024 magazine features a guide to Brand Licensing Europe, the latest news from the biggest brands and more.