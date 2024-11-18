I’m The Chef Too! Launches Barbie Baking Kits

Educational-themed baking kits empower young girls to follow their dreams.

November 18, 2024

I’m the Chef Too!, a monthly educational subscription company, announced it has entered into a multi-year licensing agreement with Mattel. The new partnership will feature Barbie on a collection of co-branded baking kits, celebrating the brand’s 65th anniversary.  

The company’s educational-themed baking kits allow children to blend food, STEM and the arts at home for fun. Each Barbie kit explores a variety of themes to motivate young girls to follow their passions. From careers in STEM to fashion design, each kit emphasizes celebrating the Barbie brand’s slogan,“You Can Be Anything.” 

“I’m The Chef Too! is excited to be showcasing and celebrating Barbie's growing acknowledgment of diversity, equity and inclusivity over the years,” says Lisa Wallace, co-founder, chief executive officer, I’m The Chef Too!. “Creating an experience for families to bake with Barbie and her friends, allows children to imagine everything they become. We are honored to be a part of that.” 

The new limited-edition kits are available now for the holiday season and are sold individually or as bundles at Imthecheftoo.com.  

