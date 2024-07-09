Claussen Pickles, Baked by Melissa Celebrate Pickle Month with Pickle Cupcake

Claussen, the 150-year-old brand known for its signature refrigerated pickles that pack a superior cold crunch, is teaming up with New York-based bite-size dessert company, Baked by Melissa, to create a first-of-its-kind pickle cupcake. To celebrate National Pickle Month, the dessert will be available nationwide, while supplies last.

Over the past year, pickle products have continued to trend, with 73% of Americans reporting that they enjoy the taste of pickles,” says Caroline Sheehey, brand manager, Claussen Pickles. “To give the fans what they wanted, Claussen entered the beverage space for the first time last year, launching a sparkling wine cocktail, and this summer, it’s all about desserts. We’re excited to keep our pickle momentum going this summer with our first-ever dessert. Pickle is such a universal flavor, so we are constantly working to find new and unique ways to bring Claussen’s signature taste to many different beloved occasions. These cupcakes will be the perfect unexpected twist for pickle fanatics everywhere.”

Combining Baked by Melissa’s handcrafted bite-size cupcakes and Claussen Pickles’ tangy flavor, the Baked by Melissa x Claussen Pickle Cupcakes feature a pickle-infused vanilla cake topped with pickle buttercream icing and red and white celebratory sprinkles.

“Anyone who’s seen @BakedByMelissa on TikTok knows I am a pickle lover, whether I’m making pickles at home or adding pickles to my favorite dishes, so it only made sense to bring the Claussen’s iconic flavor to Baked by Melissa cupcakes next, for an unexpected tangy treat,” says Melissa Ben-Ishay, co-founder, chief executive officer, Baked by Melissa. “The addition of pickle gives the cupcake a zippy sweet-salty-sour kick, making it a truly unique ingredient for a bite-size cupcake.”

The Baked by Melissa x Claussen Pickle Cupcake is available in packs of six or 25 while supplies last. The six-pack is available exclusively at all Baked by Melissa store locations, while the 25-pack is exclusive to BakedbyMelissa.com.